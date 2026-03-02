Petition secures parliamentary debate on Victorian firearm laws

Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath with the petition calling for evidence-based firearm law reforms.

A FIELD and Game Australia petition backed by The Nationals’ Member for Eastern Victoria, Melina Bath, has secured a parliamentary debate on Victoria’s firearm laws after surpassing 12,000 signatures.



The debate is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, in the Legislative Council.



The petition comes as the state government reviews Victoria’s firearm laws, with former Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Ken Lay appointed to lead a rapid review following the December 2025 Bondi Beach terrorist attack that killed 15 people.



The Victorian government committed at National Cabinet to strengthen gun laws and develop options to limit open-ended firearms licensing.



Signatories to the petition urged proper enforcement of existing laws and warned against rushed changes.



Ms Bath said community safety must remain the priority, but cautioned against hurried legislative responses.



“Rushed and non-evidence-based changes have the potential to impact responsible, law-abiding firearm owners without improving public safety or reducing the risk of terrorism or serious crime,” she said.



“Victoria already has some of the strictest firearm laws in the country, and measures like firearm caps or shorter licence terms will not stop crime or improve community safety.”



Ms Bath called on the government to guarantee genuine consultation with firearm owners and sporting and hunting organisations.



“The petition demands policy that targets behaviour, intent and criminal access instead of the number of firearms held by compliant citizens,” she said.



“It calls for laws that are firm, fair and focused on the real risk, including tougher penalties for trafficking and theft.



“It is essential that intelligence-led processes and the right policy is adopted to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals and mitigate illegal activity, not unfairly target law-abiding Victorians.”



Field and Game Australia has significant membership across Gippsland with local branches active throughout the region.



Victoria has more than 250,000 licensed firearm owners with a large proportion in regional areas where firearms are used for pest control, primary production and recreational shooting.



The Ken Lay review is expected to report in early 2026 and will inform Victoria’s contribution to the renegotiated National Firearms Agreement.