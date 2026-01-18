Phillip Island bushfire sparks koala park fears

FIRE crews were still at the scene of a previously dangerous bushfire south of Harbison Road on Phillip Island, late into the night on Sunday, blacking out hotspots and tree stumps, after gaining control of the blaze early in the afternoon.

Sunday’s grass fire near Harbison Road, in central Phillip Island, spread quickly into dry bush to the north of the Koala Conservation Reserve and Newhaven College.

Twelve fire trucks, several smaller fire-fighting appliances, speed ploughs and earthmoving equipment were brought in after the alarm went out at about 11.30am on Sunday, with two helicopters also involved.

One helicopter provided fire ground management with an aerial perspective while the water bomber, a Bell 412Ep flying as a Helitak 331 tanker, was also brought into action with immediate impact.

The fire bomber made dozens of sweeps across the fire front, coming in with sirens roaring as it dumped hundreds of litres of water, reducing the intensity of the blaze with every pass and allowing ground crews to gain control.

But not before there were concerns for the conservation reserve and the northern boundary of Newhaven College.

Fire fighters continued blacking out at the Phillip Island bushfire well into the night on Sunday night ahead of some hot, dry weather later in the week.

CFA officials are yet to say how the fire started, initially as a grass fire but spreading quickly into bush between Harbison Road and Phillip Island Road, to the north of the Phillip Island Koala Conservation Reserve and the college grounds.

But it has been reported that farm machinery may have been the ignition point.

Firefighters responded in numbers with brigades from a wide area around Western Port and Bass Coast responding, along with Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police.

The Bell 412Ep Helitak 331 tanker made an immediate impact on what had been a worrying blaze in the centre of Phillip Island on Sunday.

At the height of the blaze, with trees and long-dry grass fully alight and running ahead of a strong northerly wind, Emergency Victoria issued a “Stay Informed” advice for the area between Cowes-Rhyll Road and Phillip Island Road, downgraded to a “Threat is Reduced” message by 4.11pm.

The event was a stark reminder that bushfire can strike anywhere, anytime and residents should have their personal fire plans ready, see website for details: https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare