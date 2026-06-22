Phillip Island closed? Not bloody good enough, they say

The day after the news last Thursday, that Phillip Island would be losing its round of the World Superbikes, after February 2028, criticism was posted online about the ongoing problems around the closure of the Nobbies Centre.

Crowds are visiting the Nobbies carpark for whale watching and to enjoy the views but ahead of the school holidays and Island Whale Festival, there are no facilities for them.

THE day after the news last Thursday, that Phillip Island would be losing its round of the World Superbikes, after February 2028, criticism was posted online about the ongoing problems around the closure of the Nobbies Centre.

Under the heading of “Subject: Island closed” it was reported that approximately 2000 tourists in buses and cars had visited the Nobbies carpark last Friday, and despite the wintry weather, were walking out for whale watching, and to enjoy the view.

But, oh dear, no visitor facilities and no toilets.

No where to go. Visitors to the Nobbies carpark at Phillip Island have complained that it’s “not bloody good enough” that there are no toilets at one of the state’s premier visitor destinations.

“This is the Nobbies yesterday afternoon approximately 2000 tourists in buses and cars,” it reported besides photos of a long line of buses and heaps of tourists.

“I spoke to many bus drivers and tourist operators. Every driver said it is a disgrace to have this Nobbies building shut down. They actually all have to stop at toilet blocks like San Remo, service stations etc on the trip from Melbourne and instruct all their patrons that they have to have a pee or else.

“They have to tell them the main tourist destination in Victoria has the building closed and no toilets.

“It’s not bloody good enough,” he said in capital letters.

It continued in that vein, and ahead of the start to the school holidays, the publicity being given to whale watching and the Island Whale Festival July 3-5, in might be a good idea to put some portable toilets at the Nobbies because the centre isn’t opening anytime soon.’

The Nobbies Centre has been closed since May 2025 and there’s no sign of it reopening anytime soon.

Here’s what a spokesperson for Phillip Island Nature Parks had to say:

“The Nobbies boardwalks and car park are open to visitors. The Centre remains closed for now, with long-term aspirations for the site being considered as part of the Summerland Peninsula Master Plan.

“We’re carefully reviewing all submissions to guide the progress of the Draft Master Plan, which will be released for public comment later this year.

“The Summerland Peninsula Master Plan will provide a long-term vision for this significant conservation and visitor precinct.

“An extensive stakeholder engagement process has been completed, with valuable feedback received from community members, local stakeholders, visitors and subject matter experts.

“That feedback has been carefully considered as the draft master plan is developed to ensure it reflects the vision, values and principles identified during consultation, with the plan released for public exhibition and feedback once it is finalised.

“While the Nobbies Centre remains closed, visitors can stop on the way to soak up the views at the boardwalk at the Penguin Parade Visitor Centre, which opens from midday each day with café and retail options, and bathroom facilities.

The Nobbies Centre was closed in May 2025 following significant damage to the building after a wild weather event.

The building has reached end of useful life and requires significant investment to be maintained in its current state. The Summerland Master Plan will provide guidance on alternative facilities for the site.