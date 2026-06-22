WorldSBK loss ‘a devastating blow’ says Bass Coast Mayor

The loss of Australia’s round of the WorldSBK championships after February 2028 has been described as a “devastating blow” in statement from Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Brett Tessari this week.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari is calling on the Victorian Government to work urgently with Council, industry and local stakeholders to deliver meaningful investment in a program of events to replace the loss of the MotoGP and the WorldSBK rounds.

THE loss of Australia’s round of the WorldSBK championships after February 2028 has been described as a “devastating blow” in statement from Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Brett Tessari this week.

However, while Destination Phillip Island, then peak body for tourist operators on Phillip Island and surrounds, is reporting an estimated loss of $70 million to the state’s economy, the loss to Bass Coast has not yet been quantified.

It was however estimated that of the $50 million loss in economic activity from the MotoGP’s departure to Adelaide, $30 million would directly impact the local economy.

Cr Tessari said the council would redouble its efforts to get government commitment to replacement events.

“The loss of the Superbike World Championship from Phillip Island is another devastating blow for our community, coming only months after the announcement that MotoGP will also leave the Island.

“My heart goes out to our local businesses, tourism operators, volunteers and community members who have supported these events for decades and who rely on the visitors they bring to our region each year. These events are part of Phillip Island's identity and a major driver of jobs, investment and economic activity.

“Bass Coast Shire Council has been advocating strongly to the Victorian Government since the loss of MotoGP was announced and that advocacy will only intensify. We have been clear that the economic impacts on Phillip Island and Bass Coast cannot be ignored and that a genuine plan is needed to support our region.

“We are calling on the Victorian Government to urgently work with Council, industry and local stakeholders to deliver meaningful investment and secure new opportunities that will replace the significant economic benefits these events have provided for decades. Victorian ministers have indicated they are pursuing a new major event for Phillip Island, and we expect that commitment to translate into tangible outcomes for our community.

“Phillip Island has earned an international reputation as a world-class destination. Our community should not be left to carry the burden of these losses alone.

“We will continue to advocate firmly and relentlessly to ensure Bass Coast receives the support, investment and long-term opportunities it deserves,” he said.