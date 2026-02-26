Phillip Island last stop in the 2026 World Challenger Series

The 2026 Phillip Island Pro QS 4000 and Pro Junior Series underway at Cape Woolamai is the last stop in the World Surf League (WSL) Australia/Oceania Qualifying Series for surfers looking for a place in the 2026 World Challenger Series.

A 1.5 metre swell and a strong offshore crosswind created challenging conditions for surfers in the World Surf League (WSL) Phillip Island Pro Qualifying Series at Cape Woolamai.

The 2026 Phillip Island Pro QS 4000 and Pro Junior Series is a high-stakes event with qualifiers going on to compete on the world tour in Brazil, Portugal, and the USA.

Surfers battled a 1.5 metre swell and strong offshore crosswind on the first day of competition with the men's rounds of 104 and 96 and the women’s round of 48.

Primarily based at Cape Woolamai the competition can switch to Smiths Beach or the Penguin Beach at Sunderland’s depending on swell conditions.

Tour Manager Bonnie McLeod said the Phillip Island series had been extended by an extra day because of the large number of entries.

Bonnie McLeod Tour Manager of the World Surf League at Cape Woolamai for the Phillip Island Pro Qualifying Series (QS) and Junior Qualifying Series (JQS). B13_0926

“We need an extra day to allow for storms,” said Ms McLeod.

Among the local talent competing at Cape Woolamai are Chad Garrett and Joe Van Dijk who both made it through the early rounds. Former Victorian and Australian junior champion Codie Jeffery was eliminated from the series when he snapped his board in front of the tail pad going for a big turn and putting all his weight on the back foot.

U19 surfer Riley Redman from Collaroy looking for a place in the World Surf League (WSL) 2026 Challenger Series. B15_0926

The Phillip Island Boardriders Club is well represented with local juniors Lennox Archibald, Sam Patterson, Angus Kennedy, and Eddie Maier all competing and Abbie Clarke, Scarlett Rennie and Sophie Fletcher entered in the women’s events.

Top Australian junior Dane Henry is making an appearance after winning the 2025/2026 World Surf League (WSL) World Junior Championships in the Philippines automatically earning him a spot in the 2026 Challenger Series and a wild card at Bells Beach.

Victorian surfers Xavier Huxtable and Tully Wylie will also be in action. The Phillip Island Pro QS 4000 and Pro Junior Return in 2026 runs from February 26 to March 4 at Cape Woolamai.