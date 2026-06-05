Phillip Island's whale festival receives a boost but why wait?

Destination Phillip Island is absolutely rapt that their upcoming ‘Island Whale Festival’ was given some supercharged publicity by the Herald Sun on Friday, June 5, before the King’s Birthday Long Weekend... but you don't have to wait until July to see whales.

The upcoming Phillip Island Whale Festival from July 3-5 received a welcome publicity boost in the Herald-Sun this week but you don't have to wait until then to see whales in local waters, the northern migration by Humpbacks and Southern Right whales has already started and you can also see Killer whales locally if you're lucky.

DESTINATION Phillip Island is absolutely rapt that their upcoming ‘Island Whale Festival’ was given some supercharged publicity by the Herald Sun on Friday, June 5, before the King’s Birthday Long Weekend.

The festival is still a month away, being staged from July 3-5, but that needn’t stop day-trippers and holiday makers coming to Phillip Island, the rest of Bass Coast and the South Gippsland Coast for that matter, this weekend (or next) looking for whales.

The northward migration for Humpback and Southern Right whales runs from May through to August, when they head north to breed and have their calves, so they are definitely moving past the coast locally right now.

And if you can’t get out on the water, by booking a local whale cruise, you can take your chances at one of a number of points from Phillip Island, past Kilcunda, Inverloch and Cape Liptrap through to Wilsons Promontory.

Here’s what Destination Phillip Island had to say:

“The Herald-Sun is today sharing news of the killer whale visit and the upcoming festival. During the week we have distributed posters, programs and letters to businesses on how to get involved. Just a month to go! Island Whales: The program is all up on the website islandwhales.com.au and bookings are open for our extensive program this year.”

The Herald Sun pumped up the Phillip Island Whale Festival this week.

So, make your plans to visit Phillip Island and the surrounding coast

Click HERE for more information about the Phillip Island Whale Festival.