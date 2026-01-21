Phoenix fly into Phillip Island for school holiday event

Phoenix players Pat Ryan, Daniel Foster, Ellis Biggar and Akech Aliir spent time signing jerseys and posing for photos with young fans at A Maze’N Things.

By Trent Westaway

THE crowd at A Maze’N Things was treated to a special visit from the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Monday, January 12, as they stopped by the Phillip Island attraction for a day of fun.



The visit had the venue buzzing during an already busy summer period, with kids lining up to meet the National Basketball League players and grab autographs and photos throughout the day. Phoenix players Pat Ryan, Daniel Foster, Ellis Biggar and Akech Aliir were all present on the day, happy to spend time with their fans.



Many activities were available on the day, running alongside the appearance, including a design your own shoe competition with a double pass to a Phoenix home game prize, badge making, face painting and various basketball activities.



Those who wore their team jersey on the day were also rewarded with 20 per cent off their entry cost on the day.



Well over 100 people attended specifically to see the players, in addition to the large amount of regular summer holiday visitors.



A Park Lane Group spokesperson said the response from kids and parents was overwhelmingly positive. “The day went amazingly well. The sun was shining and there was a really positive vibe across the venue,” they said. “Kids and families were incredibly excited to meet the players, with lots of smiles, high fives, photos and jersey signings. For many, it was a real school holiday highlight.”



Following the success of the team’s visit, A Maze’N Things is already planning other community focused events, especially during the school holidays, with families being encouraged to keep an eye on future announcements.