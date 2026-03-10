PIBC is eager for redemption later in the year

The 2026 NRMA Insurance Australian Boardriders Battle on the Gold Coast didn't quite go in the PIBC's favour, but they gave it everything and made it to the quarter finals.

Phillip Island Boardriders (PIBC) Carl Wright and Sage Goldsbury—who replaced Nikki van Dijk at the last minute at the 2026 NRMA Insurance Australian Boardriders Battle on the Gold Coast. Photo: Simon Garrett.

FINISHING in 21st position wasn’t the result the Phillip Island Boardriders (PIBC) team hoped for at the 2026 NRMA Insurance Australian Boardriders Battle on the Gold Coast, but progressing to the quarterfinals on Saturday, PIBC President Jake Eisen said he’s proud of the team’s resilience and the strong community backing, with over 30 people from the club travelling interstate to show their support.

This event is Australia’s biggest grassroots surfing series, with 42 clubs competing, including the PIBC team featuring Carl Wright, Harry de Roth, Sage Goldsbury—who replaced Nikki van Dijk at the last minute—Jarrah Cicero and Joe van Dijk.

Sage said PIBC always comes in as the underdogs but brings plenty of fun and energy. “Team surfing is a whole different ballpark! The nerves are insane because you’re surfing for your teammates, not just yourself. It didn’t quite go our way, but we gave it everything.”

Joe van Dijk is in the line-up, representing Phillip Island Boardriders (PIBC) at the 2026 NRMA Insurance Australian Boardriders Battle on the Gold Coast. Photo: Surfing Australia.

The Boardriders Battle is a tag-team surfing event with timed heats. Strategic positioning and timing are crucial. “If a team runs out of time, that’s it,” said Jake. “Missed opportunities can make or break a heat, and unpredictable conditions can force split decisions in the water, and unfortunately, it zigged, and we zagged.”

In the first round, PIBC showed great resilience. “We had a pretty poor start; the waves just weren't coming our way, and we clawed our way back and got through. Carl Wright was a standout on day one. If it wasn’t for his experience, it wouldn’t have happened,” said Jake.

Jake also praised Jarrah for his performance. “He’s just a kid, and he was under immense pressure, but he pulled through, and he got the score we needed. We were wrapped to get to the quarter finals.”

Although Sunday wasn’t in their favour, PIBC said we’ll carry the positives forward. “The atmosphere was electric on the Gold Coast with at least 10,000 people there despite the rain, and to have support from the club was a big win,” said Jake.

“Now we’re hungry for redemption, come later in the year. We’ll regroup and target the regional qualifying rounds starting in October, and we’re excited to give it another crack.”