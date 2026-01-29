Police reveal initial findings on Silverleaves bones

Forensic testing on the bones is expected to take several more months.

POLICE say initial findings on human remains discovered at Silverleaves have revealed no link to any active missing persons case.

Workers unearthed the bones during plumbing works at a Hazelwood Court property on Thursday, January 15, prompting widespread speculation about possible connections to high-profile disappearances.

Victoria Police said in a statement the investigation by the Missing Persons Squad remains ongoing.

"At this stage there is nothing to indicate the bones are linked to any active missing persons case," the statement read.

"The forensic testing of the bones is expected to take some months, and it has not ruled out that the bones may be historical."

Police said they could not detail the forensic testing process.

Police gather outside the Hazelwood Court property in Silverleaves where human remains were discovered on January 15.

Workers made the discovery while digging for a new septic system when they came across a skull and other bones.

Police swarmed the quiet cul-de-sac off Sanders Road on the eastern edge of Cowes, with marked and unmarked cars arriving throughout the morning.

Homicide Squad detectives and the Missing Persons Unit were later notified and established a crime scene as forensic officers examined the site.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au