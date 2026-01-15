Gruesome find at popular Phillip Island holiday spot

CONCERNED neighbours in Hazelwood Court Silverleaves, on the eastern edge of Cowes, Phillip Island, have reported the discovery of a skull, bones and other human remains in the backyard of a property in their street.

Police have confirmed the discovery of "what is believed to be human remains" located on a residential property at Silverleaves on Phillip Island on Thursday, January 15.

CONCERNED neighbours in Hazelwood Court Silverleaves, on the eastern edge of Cowes, Phillip Island, have reported the discovery of a skull, bones and other human remains in the backyard of a property in their street.

They’ve come outside to witness a steady stream of police cars, some marked, some unmarked, making their way in and out of the usually quiet cul-de-sac off Sanders Road from early in the morning on Thursday, January 15.

“They were digging for a new septic with an excavator when they come across a skull and other bones,” said one nearby resident.

“It’s not aboriginal bones. Too recent, they say.”

Police have confirmed the gruesome find.

The Sentinel-Times contacted the Wonthaggi Police Station about the reports but beyond confirming that human remains had allegedly been found at Silverleaves, Senior Sergeant Jason Hullick said he couldn’t comment as the incident was now part of a wider police investigation.

Police are still at the scene in Hazelwood Crescent.

The area has been cordoned off with police tape.

A police spokesman has confirmed to the media that the bones were uncovered at about 8.30am this morning.

“Police are currently at a property on Hazelwood Court, Silverleaves after what is believed to be human remains were located on January 15,” said a spokesman for Police Media.

“It is understood plumbing works were being undertaken when the bones were unearthed about 8.35am.

“A crime scene has been established while the remains undergo forensic testing.”