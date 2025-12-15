Put a candle in the window…

THE Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has asked all Australians to place a candle in their front window tonight, at 6.47pm, in solidarity with the Australian Jewish community so shattered by the heinous events at Bondi Beach last Sunday evening.

Local councils say they will also respond by lighting up local landmarks tonight in solidarity with Australia's Jewish community.

...but don’t burn the house down!

At a press conference in Sydney today, he passed on the request, but the Sentinel-Times would include the warning, don’t leave the candle unattended. We don’t want to see any other tragedies.

Here’s what the PM had to say:

“One of the things that is coming through, though, is that the community want to be able to express their support and solidarity. And I would urge and join with others who have urged Australians across the country to light a candle, put it in their front window tonight at 6:47pm to show that light will indeed defeat darkness - part of what Hanukkah celebrates, of course.

“We are stronger than the cowards who did this. And I want to conclude finally by saying that the Government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws.

“And this afternoon at 4 o’clock I will put on the agenda of the National Cabinet tougher gun laws, including limits on the number of guns that can be used or licensed by individuals, and a review of licences over a period of time.

“People's circumstances change, people can be radicalised over a period of time. Licences should not be in perpetuity. And checks, of course, making sure that those checks and balances are in place as well.

“We will task, I'll take to National Cabinet this afternoon, a proposal to empower agencies to examine what can be done in this area. Quite clearly, the Howard Government's gun laws have made an enormous difference in Australia and a proud moment of reform, quite rightly, achieved across the Parliament with bipartisan support.

“If we need to toughen these up, if there's anything we can do, I'm certainly up for it and I hope to get National Cabinet on board for that this afternoon as well.”

A number of famous Melbourne landmarks will also be lit up in white tonight to pay tribute to those killed and injured at Bondi Beach.

Among them will be Flinders Street Station, Federation Square, Melbourne Town Hall, Parliament House, AAMI Park and Rod Laver Arena.

The South Gippsland Shire Council and Bass Coast Shire Council will also endeavour to follow suit. Business houses are encouraged to do likewise.

Bass Coast Mayor

Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead has expressed the community’s sorrow.

“Our thoughts are with the people of New South Wales today following yesterday's tragic events. We are shocked and saddened to see the senseless loss of life at Australia's most iconic beach setting.

“On behalf of the community of Bass Coast, we extend our heartfelt condolences.”

Condolence books will be available to sign at Wonthaggi Civic Centre, Grantville Transaction Centre and Berninneit, Cowes from tomorrow, Tuesday, December 16.

The Bass Coast Shire Council lowered the flags to half-mast on Monday as per the Flag Protocol sent by Federal Government.

Berninneit will be lit up in white this evening.

“We have compiled a list of support services for the Bass Coast Jewish Community. This will be on our website this evening.”

Support for Jewish community:

(For primary and secondary victims) Victims Services has established a dedicated phone line for victims and family members of victims of the Bondi Beach incident. Please call 1800 411 822.

(NSW or relative families) Members of the public can contact the Public Information & Enquiry Centre on 1800 227 228 for information relating to people impacted by the Bondi Beach Terrorism Incident.

(VIC) Contact JewishCare on (03) 8517 5999 or their social services team Social Services - Jewish Care Victoria for urgent support or to set up services.

24/7 support:

Lifeline provides 24-hour crisis counselling, support groups and suicide prevention services. Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online.

Children and young people can call Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or chat online at kidshelpline.com.au.?

You can also call Beyond Blue for mental health advice and support on 1300 22 46 36.