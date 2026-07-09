Race against time as dredge repairs drag on at Inverloch

WITH a series of cold fronts moving in over the weekend the Kirra sand mining dredge at Inverloch remains docked exposed to the tides and swell at the Inverloch jetty waiting for urgent repairs.

The Kirra dredge has been docked at the Inverloch jetty awaiting repairs. B06_2826

WITH a series of cold fronts moving in over the weekend the Kirra sand mining dredge remains docked exposed to the elements at the Inverloch jetty.

Dredging work in Anderson Inlet remains on pause following a dredge pump seal failure.

While the vessel undergoes repairs, nearby beach shaping continues, but boaties face temporary car park closures as stormy, wintry conditions approach the Central Gippsland Coast.

The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) announced the operational pause after crews were unable to resolve a leak in the dredge pump seal.

Because the operation deals with coarse sand, continuing the work with a faulty seal risked rapidly wearing through the Hall Contracting dredge pump. As a result, the dredge was brought back to the boat ramp area and docked at the jetty for immediate maintenance.

Hall Contracting a Sunshine Coast-based company known for tackling complex, shallow-water coastal projects, hopes to resolve the issue within the next day or two so dredging can recommence.

In the interim sand dune reinstatement efforts on the Inverloch surf beach will proceed, with a focus on shaping the local dunes using the recently dredged sand. However, the repair period coincides with the approaching series of cold fronts.

The forecast for the Central Gippsland Coast on Saturday predicts increasingly wintry conditions with winds beginning northerly at 15 to 20 knots, ramping up to 20 to 25 knots in the evening, alongside a 90% chance of showers and a cloudy sky.

Seas are expected to swell up to 1.5 metres as the front arrives. For those planning to use the Inverloch Jetty and boat ramp over the weekend, safety measures are in place.

Whilst the jetty, boat ramp, and remaining parking bays remain open, the front car parks at the ramp are completely closed to facilitate maintenance on the dredge.

Authorities are urging the public to follow all posted signage and stay well clear of the active works zone. DEECA and Hall Contracting have apologised for any inconvenience and are working to rectify the pump issue as quickly as possible.