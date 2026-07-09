Future unclear after critical first creditors meeting for Bass Coast Adult Learning

The future of Wonthaggi based education provider Bass Coast Adult Learning (BCAL) remains clouded after a critical first meeting of creditors last week.

The coming days remain pivotal for BCAL after the administrator met with BCAL Executive Officer David Leslie late last week. b07_2726

WEEKS after Bass Coast Adult Learning (BCAL) was first placed into voluntary administration the future of the locally based education provider remains clouded.

A critical first meeting of creditors held earlier this month was initiated by the company itself under Section 436A of the Corporations Act. Insolvency and liquidation specialists Ivan Glavas and Matthew Kucianski of Worrells were appointed as joint administrators.

They are now responsible for assessing the organisation’s financial position and determining the next steps forward. A formal combined notice of appointment and first meeting of creditors was issued on 30 June 2026.

The meeting took place on July 7 at 11am at BCAL in White Road, Wonthaggi. To secure voting rights, creditors were required to submit their proofs of debt and proxies to the administrators by 5pm on July 6, 2026.

The primary agenda for the meeting was to determine whether to appoint a committee of inspection and to decide on its membership. Additionally, the forum gave creditors the power to consider resolutions to remove the current administrators from office and appoint replacements.

However, the discussions failed to provide immediate certainty regarding the long-term survival of the institution. BCAL management moved quickly to address growing concerns among the student body and the wider community confirming that the organisation was actively managing the transition and aiming to minimise disruption to ongoing educational programs.

As Worrells continues its deep dive into BCAL’s financial affairs, local stakeholders are anxiously waiting to see if a restructuring plan can save the vital community asset, or if liquidation is inevitable.