Wonthaggi Police officers stay posted at Venus Bay No 4 Beach as the recovery mission for missing 12-year-old Danny continues.

THE search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Venus Bay on Sunday has become a recovery mission.

Police confirmed on Tuesday they were now working to recover the body of Danny, from Taylors Hill, who was last seen by family members in the water at No 4 Beach about 11.30am on January 25.

A large-scale multi-agency search took place involving local uniform officers, Air Wing, Water Police Squad, Coast Guard, SES, Life Saving Victoria and members of the public.

The search continued into last light on Sunday evening and recommenced on Monday, with Senior Sergeant Matt Wade from Wonthaggi Police Station on scene coordinating efforts.

Venus Bay’s No 4 Beach is known for its rough surf and strong currents.

Parks Victoria warns the beach is not patrolled by lifesavers and swimming is not advised.

The tragedy came as Life Saving Victoria warned drowning risk roughly doubles on public holidays, with large numbers of people expected to visit beaches and waterways over the Australia Day long weekend.

LSV CEO Cath Greaves said water safety was everyone’s responsibility.

“No one wants a day in, on or around the water to turn into tragedy,” Ms Greaves said.

Victoria’s volunteer lifesavers and paid lifeguards have performed 401 rescues and 879 first-aid interventions since the beginning of the summer patrol season in November.

A total of 22 people have drowned in Victorian waterways so far this financial year.

Danny was described as being about 170cm tall with a thin build, dark short hair and dark eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue rash vest and navy blue boardshorts with a white stripe.

Police said they would continue searching the water and surrounding area.