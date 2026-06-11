Red Shield efforts continue, with Art Show on the way

Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band plays during the recent Red Shield Concert. a01_2326

IT’S NOT too late to contribute to this year’s Red Shield Appeal, South Coast Gippsland Salvos continuing fundraising efforts, with an upcoming Art Show in Leongatha on the weekend of June 13 and 14 following on from the successful recent Red Shield Concert.

The Art Show will showcase the work of local artists who can each enter up to four pieces at The Salvation Army’s Leongatha home, 2 Long Street, at a cost of $5 for each artwork entered, with art for sale at prices set by the artists who are paid for any works sold.

Admission to the show is also $5.

The well-attended Red Shield Concert at Leongatha Memorial Hall raised just over $2,800, the audience enjoying music from the South Gippsland Shire Brass Band, South Gippsland Training Band, Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band, Wonthaggi Youth Brass, Wonthaggi Training Band, Warragul Municipal Band and Warragul Training Band.

Captain Amanda Hart, South Coast Gippsland Salvos Corps Officer, reflected on the combination of two of her passions, being a member of the South Gippsland Shire Brass Band and supporting community members in need.

“There’s something special about a community band where people are coming together to create good music,” she said, reflecting on the significance of different bands teaming up to raise funds for locals doing it tough.

“There’s something beautiful in these people giving their time to enjoy creating music with other musicians but also for a greater cause as well,” Ms Hart said, elaborating on how funds raised will assist.

“The money that comes in through our Red Shield Appeal helps fund what’s already running, so our Food Relief service, our Community Dinner, our cheese toasties,” she said, noting the Food Relief service and toasties are provided in both Leongatha and Wonthaggi.

“It also helps with the support we give at Christmas to families doing it tough, again both in Leongatha and Wonthaggi, Christmas Day lunch, and we also have a Christmas in July dinner,” Ms Hart said.

In addition to keeping existing programs running, laundry facilities will soon be in place in Leongatha, that made possible by previous Red Shield Appeals, with consideration also being given to adding a shower facility at that site.

A community garden is another possible addition, something that would help with the Food Relief program and Community Dinners.

Ms Hart was content to sacrifice her hair during the recent concert even though it was just a couple of days before Winter, the donations of those calling for her head to be shaved outweighing those voting for a pink mohawk, the total raised for the Red Shield Appeal a little over $7,000.

“It’s hair; it’ll grow back and I can deal with that for a bit,” was her philosophical approach.

“It’s nothing compared to what people have to deal with every day when they’re struggling and don’t have a roof over their heads, don’t have an income,” she said.

The upcoming Art Show will be open from 10am until 4pm both days.