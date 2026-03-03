Red & Yellow Day marks a National Recognition of SLSC volunteers

The National Day of Appreciation comes as the 2026 Summer Coastal Drowning Report highlights both the ongoing risks along Australia’s coastline and the extraordinary impact of volunteer lifesavers.

Sarah Prendergast at Monash University, completing her honours, wears her SLSC uniform on Red and Yellow Day to acknowledge the generosity of volunteers across Australia.

COMMUNITIES across Australia will mark the first Red & Yellow Day on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, recognising the thousands of volunteer surf lifesavers who dedicate their time to keeping the beaches safe.



Over the 2025/26 summer period, 50 coastal drowning deaths were recorded nationwide, with two-thirds of deaths occurring more than one km from a surf lifesaving service, often at unpatrolled or remote locations.

In Victoria, six coastal drowning deaths were recorded this summer. Volunteer surf lifesavers across the state carried out 564 rescues, more than 259,000 preventative actions, and over 1,200 first-aid treatments, reinforcing the vital role of patrol services.



Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club is proud to be part of this national network, working alongside Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club, Woolamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club and Wonthaggi Life Saving Club to protect beachgoers across the Bass Coast.



Paul MacNeill, President of the Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club, said Red & Yellow Day provides an important opportunity for the community to acknowledge the commitment of local volunteers.



“Members of surf lifesaving clubs give up countless hours to patrol our beaches, train, upskill and respond when it matters most. They do it because they care about the community,” he said.



“Red & Yellow Day is about recognising that commitment. By wearing the colours, supporting and donating to your local club and making safe choices at the beach, you’re helping ensure we can continue this lifesaving work.”



Beachgoers are reminded that every coastal drowning death is preventable. The safest place to swim is always between the red and yellow flags at a patrolled beach. Patrol locations and times can be found via the Beachsafe app or at beachsafe.org.au.



Donate at https://red-and-yellow-appeal.raiselysite.com/.