Regional baby boom across Bass Coast and South Gippsland defies birth decline

Bass Coast and South Gippsland are experiencing a steady surge in population growth defying the metropolitan trend of a declining birth rate driven by economic factors.

With the birth rate for Bass Coast and South Gippsland steadily growing one new mother noted local maternity services are being kept very busy. b04_2526

RISING birth rates across the Bass Coast and South Gippsland have defied a declining trend in the number of babies born across the rest of Victoria.

While metropolitan areas face a historic ‘baby bust’ driven by economic pressures local hospitals are experienced a steady surge in population growth.

Recent data has revealed that more than 3,300 births were recorded to families living in the Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires between 2018–19 and 2023–24. The local influx of newborns is placing regional healthcare infrastructure in the spotlight, prompting healthcare providers to adapt quickly.

Bayside Health Regional Chief Executive, Louise Sparkes, said both Wonthaggi Hospital and Leongatha Memorial Hospital continue to provide high-quality care for local families, supporting mothers with low-risk pregnancies and their babies.

“Following the formation of Bayside Health, we are already working more closely across our hospitals and broader network to further strengthen maternity care,” said Ms Sparkes.

Healthcare leaders have emphasised that these regional partnerships are crucial for maintaining safety standards as local numbers grow.

“This will deliver a more seamless experience for families, particularly where higher-risk pregnancies or more complex care requires access to specialist services at Peninsula University Hospital in Frankston,” Ms Sparkes added.

According to Bass Coast Health, more babies are being born at the Wonthaggi and Leongatha hospitals each year as the region’s population grows and more people become aware of local family-focused midwifery services.

The appeal of regional maternity models, which often offer greater continuity of care with known midwives, is drawing positive attention from expectant parents who might have otherwise relocated to Melbourne.

This localised growth stands in stark contrast to national figures. Australia’s fertility rate has fallen to a record low of 1.48, and metropolitan areas are leading the decline. Housing costs and childcare bills are said to be driving the national baby bust, with Australians having 23,000 fewer babies in 2024 than in 2018.

Bass Coast’s fertility rate sits well above the national average as rising rents, mortgage repayments, and childcare costs hit the capital cities hardest, putting a handbrake on many people’s plans to start or grow their family.

Current surveys show that one in four Australians under 45 say they will have no children at all. Among those who do intend to become parents, most say they will have smaller families than they once hoped.

For many metropolitan families, the reality is they can only afford a two-bedroom home.

That reality directly shapes how many children they can contemplate. Experts point out that while one child in a two-bedroom apartment makes sense, three would be challenging.

When staring down the barrel of lifelong renting or extreme mortgage stress, many city couples are choosing to downsize their family dreams or move to regional areas like South Gippsland where larger blocks of land remain slightly more accessible.

Local real estate trends have mirrored this demographic shift, as young families migrate from inner Melbourne to regional hubs seeking affordable lifestyles. The presence of robust, modern hospital services in Wonthaggi and Leongatha gives young couples the confidence to make the move, knowing they will not have to sacrifice quality healthcare.

As the state continues to grapple with an uneven population distribution, Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires stand out as rare bright spots for regional growth.

Local councils and healthcare networks now face the ongoing challenge of scaling services to match this sustained influx of young families to ensure the regional baby boom continues safely and sustainably.