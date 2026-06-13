Remote water tanks boost aerial firefighting

Crews put the finishing touches on a new heli-dip tank built deep in Victoria’s remote forest country.

VICTORIA’S firefighting helicopters had improved access to secure water supplies in remote forest areas this summer, reducing turnaround times and helping crews slow the spread of fires.

Forest Fire Management Victoria used four of its new heli-dip tank sites to support firefighting at Wonnangatta, Mt Selwyn and Woods Point.

The sites allow fire-bombing helicopters to refill faster during bushfire response, saving critical turnaround time.

FFMVic Chief Fire Officer Chris Hardman said every minute counted when responding to remote bushfires.

“Having these remote water storages in high elevations of the landscape enables aircraft to access water faster and provides time for our rappel and on-ground firefighters to respond,” Mr Hardman said.

He said 15 more heli-dip tank sites were being built across remote forest areas as part of a new three-year project.

“Victoria is one of the most fire-prone places in the world,” he said.

“By strategically locating secure water supplies where aircraft need them, we can hit fires faster, harder and improve our chances of limiting their spread before they impact communities.

“Reliable water supplies strengthen the efforts of our on-ground firefighters, machine operators and skilled contractors who respond rapidly to fires on public land.”

The sites can reduce flight turnaround times by up to 15 minutes, making air operations significantly more efficient.

Each location includes a 25,000 or 50,000-litre tank built specifically for helicopter refilling.

Planned sites include Straight Running Creek, Mt Wills and Selwyn Five Way in north-east Victoria, and Dargo High Plains and Mt Hope in Gippsland.

The project is jointly funded by the Australian and Victorian governments through the Disaster Ready Fund.