Local brigades lead charge in CFA fire readiness push

CFA volunteers and community members gather at a Get Fire Ready event.

BRIGADES across Bass Coast and South Gippsland were among more than 530 across Victoria that hosted CFA’s inaugural Get Fire Ready events last October with evaluation results now showing strong behaviour change.

Phillip Island, Kongwak, Nerrena, Hallston-Mt Eccles, Leongatha, Poowong, Toora and Meeniyan Stony Creek were among local brigades that held events in the lead-up to what became one of Victoria’s most devastating fire seasons.

The January bushfires across north-east Victoria burned more than 140,000 hectares and destroyed homes and horse properties reinforcing the importance of the program.

Market research conducted by EY Sweeney found 96 per cent of people who attended events had taken or intended to take steps to prepare their property for fire.

The survey also found 70 per cent of attendees said they learned something new while 91 per cent had prepared their property or were likely to do so in the future.

More than 60 per cent of events were delivered in high fire-risk areas ensuring preparedness information reached communities most at risk.

CFA Acting Chief Officer Alen Slijepcevic said the results highlighted the impact of early preparedness conversations.

“It shows that when communities understand their local fire risk they take practical steps to get ready and the outcomes are safer for everyone,” Mr Slijepcevic said.

“Preparedness starts well before summer and Get Fire Ready helped thousands of Victorians build confidence and take action to protect themselves and their families.

“This summer we saw firsthand the life-saving impact of early preparedness.

“Communities did not just make fire plans they enacted them.

“People left early stayed informed and made proactive decisions that undoubtedly saved lives.”

The initiative also drove a 70,000 increase in active users of the VicEmergency app between September and October 2025 and a 300 per cent increase in visits to information about setting watch zones in the app.

Mr Slijepcevic said the program’s success was driven by local volunteers connecting directly with their communities through open days, pop-ups and information sessions.

“Our volunteers are trusted members of their communities and those face-to-face conversations are what turn information into action,” he said.

CFA plans to deliver Get Fire Ready again in October 2026 continuing to build community preparedness across Victoria.