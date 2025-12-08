Rennie claims equal seventh at Australian Junior Titles

Phillip Island Junior Scarlett Rennie on Round 1, Heat 4 U14 Girls at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles in Wollongong, New South Wales.

PROMISING Victorian junior surfer, Scarlett Rennie of Phillip Island, has finished equal seventh at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles, progressing through to round four in a week of unpredictable conditions in Wollongong, New South Wales.



In round three, competitors made the most of an increased southerly swell, and with two – to three-foot punchy runners on offer, they got to work before the competition site moved mid-morning from Thirroul Beach to Sandon Point.



Despite challenging surf, Scarlett said she was proud of how she approached her heats – particularly round three, heat seven, where she put together one of her strongest performances, securing a combined score of 8.06, finishing 3.75 points clear of Western Australian competitor, Poppy Vernon.

“I really wanted to attack every wave. The conditions were small and pretty choppy. I went into that heat with a positive mindset. I was happy to surf strongly throughout the heat and finish all my turns,” said Scarlett.



The competition was tightening up, and every heat mattered, but Scarlett said that the best part about the Aussies was surfing in the Victorian team.



“Surfing is such an individual sport, but at the Aussies we can all come together,” she said.



“We are all really close, and it’s such a fun environment with everyone on the beach supporting each other.”



Scarlett made it to round four, finishing third in heat one with 7.92, needing a 3.55, placing her an equal seventh at the Junior Titles.



However, Scarlett, who said she prefers to surf bigger waves, said she has been trying to go out in smaller surf to get better in smaller conditions.



“There’s been lots of practice at Smiths on small onshore days.”



Scarlett’s been coaching with Surfing Victoria through the emerging talent program with Adam Robertson and James Easton, which she said has been great.



She has also been working with Phillip Island Boardriders Club (PIBC) captain Walter Hiatt, “which I’m loving,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to the first State round at Bells at the end of January. It’s always fun to travel to surf new sports, and we had so much fun in Wollongong.”