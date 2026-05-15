Reserves snatch Knights' first win in 3-2 Phillip Island thriller

Leongatha's DJ pressures the Phillip Island defence in a tense match between the Reserves sides.

LEONGATHA Knights FC's Reserve Men have claimed their first win of the season in a 3-2 thriller against Phillip Island Breakers.

The Breakers set the tone early, catching out a scrambling Knights defence and opening the scoring at the six-minute mark through a long-range effort from Harvey Jacobs.

From there the Knights rallied, closing down chances and creating some of their own, with under-17 player Josh Taylor opening the Knights' account with a top-corner finish in the 28th minute before both teams held each other to 1-1 at half-time.

An onslaught of Phillip Island attacks came during the second half, with the Knights adjusting accordingly to match them at every step.

With the score still level, a tense final 10 minutes ensued.

Under-17 player Dywright Miller-Bunker broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute before Phillip Island responded swiftly in the 85th with a second goal from Jacobs to tie the game at 2-2.

With the match on the line, the Knights pulled together one final team effort to set up new recruit Aayush Maharjan, who scored his first club goal in the 88th minute to steal the win.

The Reserves victory headlined a strong Round 3 for the Knights with the senior women's and senior men's sides both on byes.

The U17s Blue were also dominant, running out 6-0 winners over Drouin Dragons Maroon Yellow, while the U14 Mixed side went down 1-3 to Phillip Island Stingrays.

The U12 Girls also took to the field in a friendly against Lang Lang United.