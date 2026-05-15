Have your say on Cape Woolamai pump track

Bass Coast Shire is hoping the new pump track at Sunnyside Reserve will offer a professionally designed space that encourages healthy and active lifestyles.

RESIDENTS of Cape Woolamai are being invited to help shape the future of Sunnyside Reserve as Bass Coast Shire Council unveils two competing concepts for a brand-new pump track.

Council has partnered with world-renowned specialists World Trail to design a facility that promises to be a centrepiece for local riders of all skill levels.

The project is a key deliverable of the Bass Coast Mountain Bike, BMX and Pump Track Strategy which was endorsed by council in August 2024, with that strategy born from the clear message that the region is home to a passionate community of cyclists with a significant appetite for dedicated off-road infrastructure.

“Our community is full of passionate BMX and mountain bike riders of all ages, and we’ve heard from our community that there is a desire to have more BMX, mountain biking and pump track options available in Bass Coast,” a council spokesperson said.

Bass Coast Shire hopes the proposed track at Sunnyside Reserve will bridge that gap, offering a professionally designed space that encourages healthy and active lifestyles.

Former independent candidate for the seat of Monash, and now a volunteer presenter for South Coast FM, Deb Leonard has been a vocal advocate for the Cape Woolamai pump track to be used by skateboards, bikes and scooters.

Beyond providing a place to ride, the project will focus on the holistic benefits of off-road cycling, with the new facility offering a compelling reason for participants to get outdoors and connect with the natural environment.

Council says these facilities also offer exposure to risk and challenge that enhances learning and the development of resilience and independence.

“For young people and older riders alike who may not feel at home in traditional team sports, the pump track provides a vital creative and physical outlet, and it allows for participation at any pace, whether riding solo or connecting with like-minded locals,” the spokesperson said.

High-quality tracks also attract visitors from outside the area, supporting local businesses and the growing cycling industry, while providing a safe, accessible environment where families can ride together and serving as a social hub that fosters community pride.

With two concepts now on the table, council is eager to hear which direction the community prefers, whether a seasoned rider looking for technical challenges or a parent seeking a safe space for children to learn.

The consultation period is now open, and residents are encouraged to view the World Trail designs and submit their thoughts.

This is a rare opportunity to help design a landmark piece of infrastructure that will serve the Cape Woolamai community for generations to come.