Revving up for Christmas with the Phillip Island Toy Run
MORE than 400 tinsel-draped motorcycles broke through the weekend’s gloom and into the bright sunshine of Thompson Avenue in Cowes on Sunday as they arrived laden with goodies for the annual Phillip Island Toy Run.
MORE than 400 tinsel-draped motorcycles broke through the weekend’s gloom and into the bright sunshine of Thompson Avenue in Cowes on Sunday as they arrived laden with goodies for the annual Phillip Island Toy Run.
Some were dressed in full Santa suits, complete with flowing white beards, others retained the leathers and topped it off with a simple Santa hat or went for the alternative strip in the garish green of the Grinch.
One bloke was fully kitted out as a two-metre-high Christmas tree.
But there wasn’t a “bar-humbug” to be heard anywhere as Christmas officially arrived in Bass Coast.
“It’s really well organised and we got a break with the weather so yeah, it’s been great,” said Phillip Island San Remo Rotarian John Lovell.
“They’re always friendly and the event’s good for the Island too.
“The gifts we receive go out to those in need in the local community first and then the other local Rotary clubs, so they go out right across Bass Coast.”
President of the PISR Rotary Club Gea Lovell said the event was run by Samantha and Jason Hampstead of Phillip Island who organised the Dead4Eva motorcycle safety events.
“They do a great job. We just organise the traffic control and distribute the gifts, said Mrs Lovell.
The event could not have gone off better with the riders standing around for coffees or sitting down for a full lunch, outside in amongst the mobile motorbike show enjoying the Island’s sunshine.