Revving up for Christmas with the Phillip Island Toy Run

MORE than 400 tinsel-draped motorcycles broke through the weekend’s gloom and into the bright sunshine of Thompson Avenue in Cowes on Sunday as they arrived laden with goodies for the annual Phillip Island Toy Run.

Keen motorcycle rider, Denise Pedley of Moe attends all the Gippsland toy runs, Bairnsdale, Traralgon and down to Phillip Island, however, while she was cold and “wet through” riding through Rawson and other parts of central Gippsland in the terrible weather on Saturday it was altogether a different scene as she rode into Cowes on her decorated Indian on Sunday.

Some were dressed in full Santa suits, complete with flowing white beards, others retained the leathers and topped it off with a simple Santa hat or went for the alternative strip in the garish green of the Grinch.

One bloke was fully kitted out as a two-metre-high Christmas tree.

But there wasn’t a “bar-humbug” to be heard anywhere as Christmas officially arrived in Bass Coast.

Top right. Michelle Fry of Berwick hands over her gifts to Rotarian Owen Trumper. Middle top, Adding some colour to the day were Darren and Piper of the Gippsland Motorcycle Club. Bottom right Tim Steele and Karyn Bilney decked out as Christmas trees, Bottom middle, Tony Imrie from Sunbury with his own white beard.

“It’s really well organised and we got a break with the weather so yeah, it’s been great,” said Phillip Island San Remo Rotarian John Lovell.

“They’re always friendly and the event’s good for the Island too.

“The gifts we receive go out to those in need in the local community first and then the other local Rotary clubs, so they go out right across Bass Coast.”

President of the PISR Rotary Club Gea Lovell said the event was run by Samantha and Jason Hampstead of Phillip Island who organised the Dead4Eva motorcycle safety events.

“They do a great job. We just organise the traffic control and distribute the gifts, said Mrs Lovell.

The event could not have gone off better with the riders standing around for coffees or sitting down for a full lunch, outside in amongst the mobile motorbike show enjoying the Island’s sunshine.

Handing over their gifts to the Phillip Island San Remo Rotary Club.

Bass Coast Highway Patrol Officers, Peter Pearce and Scott St Clair come face to face with Erik Estrada alias Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello of Chips (Mark Petalas of Cranbourne) at the Phillip Island Toy Run.

Anthony Short of Rosanna came bearing gifts.