Phillip Island, Cowes

Are you mechanically minded, enjoy helping people, and thrive in a role where no two days are the same?

We’re looking for motivated individuals to join our Roadside Assistance team as Roadside Patrol Officers.

As a Roadside Patrol Officer, you’ll respond to members requiring roadside assistance. From flat batteries and punctures to lockouts and minor mechanical issues, you’ll provide professional service and practical solutions while delivering an outstanding customer experience. This position is required for RACV Roadside patrol on a rotating roster.

Please call 03 5952 2059

Email: ctcc@cowescarcare.com.au

or alternatively apply on SEEK