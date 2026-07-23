Second/Third Year Carpentry Apprentice

We are seeking an energetic, passionate, trustworthy, second/third year apprentice for a permanent full time (Monday-Friday) position within a small family run business.

Must have driver’s licence and own transport.

We offer a diverse range of working opportunities ranging from small scale renovation work through to large new homes, from set out to handover the ideal candidate will have the opportunity to be involved in every aspect of our builds.

Please call Brad on 0428 496 266 to discuss further.