Rotary Rehabilitation Garden transforms lives

Members of Freemasons, Phillip Island Health Hub Auxiliary and Rotary Club of Phillip Island and San Remo tour the Rotary Rehabilitation Garden at Phillip Island Community Hospital.

PATIENTS on Phillip Island are recovering from surgery and injury by using the Rotary Rehabilitation Garden at the Phillip Island Community Hospital.

The garden was built after the Rotary Club of Phillip Island and San Remo committed to raising $100,000 over five years for the project.

The leafy garden is used by patients recovering from surgery and patients who are learning to walk safely and regain function after serious issues such as strokes, falls and fractures.

It features obstacles patients will most likely encounter at home and in public, such as ramps, stairs and a variety of surfaces including footpaths, stones and sand.

Bayside Health Regional Care Group acting CEO Jenny Dempster said the garden has been invaluable in assessing patients’ outdoor mobility.

“It has allowed our physiotherapists to make recommendations on equipment that patients can use so they can get out and about and enjoy the Island, as well as replicate the challenges of uneven ground and unfamiliar floor textures,” she said.

“We’ve had many patients that have used the sand in the garden to practise balance, to return to the joy of walking along the beautiful beaches of the Bass Coast.”

Ms Dempster thanked the Rotary Club for their commitment to enhancing the range of healthcare on Phillip Island.

“Substantial community support, such as this commitment from Rotary, enables us to not only provide a larger range of care services to the Phillip Island community, but also provide unique, person-centred care,” she said.

“That is exactly what the Rotary Rehabilitation Garden does.”

Gea Lovell, president of the Phillip Island and San Remo Rotary Club, said the club was pleased to see the garden already enhancing lives after opening in 2025.

“To learn of these patients’ journeys is heart-warming and rewarding, especially given Rotarians are committed to serving their local communities and making a difference wherever we can,” she said.

“Rotarians understand the journey to rehabilitation can be physically and mentally challenging, long and trying. We’re proud to be able to help to lessen that burden by giving patients the chance to undertake physiotherapy outside in a tranquil garden setting amongst fresh air.”

The Rotary Club’s Charity Golf Day fundraiser will be held on Friday, March 6 at Phillip Island Golf Club. To register visit trybooking.com/DIKVC