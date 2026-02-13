Saint helps give Giants junior program a kick-along

Korumburra Bena Under 18s coach Matt Kennewell issues instructions to the juniors while St Kilda player Sam Flanders looks on. A08_0626

By Andrew Paloczi



JUNIOR Giants were the focus of Korumburra Bena Football Netball Club on Wednesday evening, St Kilda recruit Sam Flanders, originally from Fish Creek, helping run training for players from three junior age groups.



Senior playing coach Josh Hopkins and club president Ken Myors spoke to the players, ranging from Under 14s to Under 18s after training, stressing how important they are to the Giants’ future.



Hopkins recalled running water for the Seniors as a kid, playing and watching footy whenever he could, always keen to improve.



He commented on the player points system in Senior footy and the importance of the club having a healthy junior program with young players progressing to Senior ranks, such players incurring less points than Senior recruits from out of the area.



He encouraged the young players to keep coming to training and supporting each other, also inviting them to attend Senior training and to get to know the Senior group.



Hopkins is keen to continue providing Senior opportunities for Under 18s players.

Myors assured the junior players that while the Giants Under 14s and Under 16s are currently a bit light on numbers, the club is committed to fielding sides at both those levels this season.



Under 18s numbers are larger, with things positive for Under 10s and Under 12s.



“You guys are the future of our football club,” Myors told the assembled Under 14s, Under 16s and Under 18s, using Flanders as an example of what can be achieved through hard work.



He stressed those in charge of the club are working hard to field junior teams and the players must do their bit too.



Myors reflected on his time coaching Hopkins in the Under 18s.



“He used to play down in the forward pocket and he’d kick three or four goals every game because he was dedicated and he worked hard and he knew exactly what he needed to do,” the President said.



Earlier, Myors told the Sentinel-Times of the opportunity the juniors have to enjoy success together over the years, forming lifelong mateships.



After brief speeches from those in charge at Korumburra Bena, Flanders answered questions from the young playing group, topics ranging from footy to what he was having for dinner.



He was asked whether there were challenges in getting teams up at junior level when he was a kid.



“In Under 11s and 13s, we had to get about three towns together to make numbers,” he said of his junior days with Fish Creek.



Flanders has fond memories of playing Fourths footy in the morning, then lining up for the Thirds.



Asked how old he was before he played his first Senior game, he said he hadn’t yet made his Senior debut when drafted to the AFL, having played a lot of basketball, his pursuit of that other sporting love seeing him represent the Korumburra Wildcats.



It was through basketball that he became mates with current Korumburra Bena Under 18s coach Matt Kennewell, that leading to the invitation to visit the junior Giants.



Flanders made the decision to pursue footy, confident he could achieve the professional career he desired, and urged those with similar ambition not to be discouraged if they receive some early knockbacks.



“Make sure you stick to it and keep turning up,” he encouraged his audience.



When quizzed as to what livewire St Kilda forward Jack Higgins is like, Flanders responded, “He’s good, he’s a character.”



One young player, presumably a fan of the Demons, asked why he didn’t shift from Gold Coast to Melbourne instead.



“They weren’t offering enough money,” Flanders said, adding, “I like the Saints.”



As for dinner, his housemate was doing the cooking, so hopefully it was something that would please the St Kilda dieticians, assuming Flanders didn’t succumb to the temptation of the golden arches on the drive home.



Hopkins told the Sentinel-Times it is “massive having an AFL player from the area” at the club, praising his willingness to put in the effort and give back to the community.

St Kilda’s Sam Flanders helps run Korumburra Bena junior training. A09_0626

Saint Sam Flanders watches a drill. A10_0626