Saints kick off Community Camp in South Gippsland

ST KILDA Football Club headed to South Gippsland this week for its 2025 AFL Community Camp, spending two days engaging with locals through clinics, school visits and junior football clubs across the region.

The tour began on Monday afternoon at Leongatha Recreation Reserve, where players hosted an AFL Auskick Super Clinic. More than 150 young footballers travelled from across South Gippsland to take part, with Saints players running skills sessions, drills and games for all in attendance.

Players also visited several junior football clubs, including Wonthaggi and Inverloch, connecting with the next generation of local talent and the volunteers who support their development.



Tuesday saw the group spread right across the region to meet students from a wide range of schools, delivering Q&A sessions and signing opportunities. Schools included Wonthaggi North, St Joseph’s, Korumburra, Tarwin Lower, Bass Coast Specialist (Wonthaggi), Powlett River, Loch, Fish Creek & District, Bass Valley, Bass Coast College Wonthaggi, Poowong, St Laurence O’Toole, Leongatha, Toora, Foster, Newhaven, Cowes and San Remo.



The visit was part of the AFL’s ongoing commitment to strengthening ties with regional communities, while acknowledging the vital role local clubs, schools and families play in growing the game.

Saints midfielder and proud Gippsland product Sam Flanders said it was special to return to the area he grew up in. “I’m really proud to be from Gippsland and very grateful to be part of bringing AFL football out to the region,” Flanders said.



“I know how much an AFL player visit can mean to kids in country areas. Now, being on the other side of it, that responsibility isn’t lost on me.



“I hope these visits inspire kids to keep chasing their footy dreams and help more talent from the region make it to the elite level.”