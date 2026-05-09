Salvos call on locals to back Red Shield Appeal

Over 2000 food parcels distributed in past year as cost of living pressures increase demand for services.

South Coast Gippsland Salvos Corps Officer Captain Amanda Hart at a Red Shield Appeal collection point at a local Leongatha supermarket as the annual fundraising drive begins.

The Salvation Army in South Coast Gippsland is calling on locals to dig deep for this year's Red Shield Appeal as more families across Bass Coast and South Gippsland struggle with the cost of living.

South Coast Gippsland Salvos Corps Officer Captain Amanda Hart said funds raised locally stayed local, supporting practical assistance, meals and community programs that brought dignity, connection and hope to people doing it tough.

With the continued rise in living costs, Captain Hart said more individuals and families across the region were struggling to make ends meet, with many facing daily choices between paying bills, putting food on the table or covering basic necessities.

"But we're seeing more need than ever before," Captain Hart said.

"The Red Shield Appeal helps us respond in real, tangible ways to people doing it tough in our community."

Over the past 12 months the Salvos in South Coast Gippsland have provided more than 2000 food parcels, supported 190 families at Christmas, served around 1100 community meals, provided about 1250 cheese toasties through Salvos Community Connect and served 65 Christmas Day lunches and 50 Christmas in July dinners.

Funds have also helped support the development of a new community laundry.

Volunteers will be collecting at local supermarkets across Leongatha throughout May, as well as at the Long Street traffic lights on Saturday May 30 and Sunday May 31, and again on Saturday June 6.

The Red Shield Concert will be held on Saturday May 30 at 2pm at the Leongatha Memorial Hall, with the South Gippsland Shire Brass Band, Wonthaggi and Warragul bands and training ensembles performing, and tickets including a $5 lunch discount at the Leongatha RSL on the day from noon to 2pm.

A Community Sleepout will also be held on Saturday May 30 to raise awareness and funds for people facing homelessness locally, while the Salvos are selling locally made Red Shield-shaped soaps handmade by Kricklewood Soaps for $5 each or five for $20.

Captain Hart will also have her hair on the line in a "shave it, save it, or go pink" fundraiser, with the option that raises the most money the one she will follow through on.

A community art show featuring local artists across South Gippsland will also be held on Saturday June 13 and Sunday June 14.

Tickets for the concert and donations are available at the door, online or from Leongatha Salvos at 2 Long Street, with more information at digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/leongatha-salvos.

"We can't do this without our community," Captain Hart said.

"Every donation and every act of generosity helps bring hope to someone who is struggling."