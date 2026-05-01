Savings for pensioners in Bass Coast budget

TO HELP alleviate the rising cost-of-living Bass Coast Shire Council has promised a saving of $134 a year or a 20 per discount on the standard waste charge for eligible pensioners in next year’s draft budget.

Tess Angarane, Bass Coast Community Engagement, Isobella Grasby, Bass Coast Waste Engagement and Patrick Dillon General Manager Innovation and Engagement at the Wonthaggi Town Hall for a Bass Coast budget drop-in session.

ELIGIBLE pensioners have been promised a saving of $134 a year or a 20 per discount on their waste charge in next year’s Bass Coast Shire Council draft budget.

It was explained at a budget drop-in session at the Wonthaggi Town Hall that to help alleviate the rising cost-of-living Bass Coast Shire Council would introduce rate savings to support over 2,000 pension card holders across the shire.

In addition, council will provide short-term relief for first homeowners affected by the vacant land rate increase delivered as a rebate on application with supporting evidence.

The pensioners rate will be $535 each year compared to $669 for the standard rate and was strongly supported during consultations sessions.

Isobella Grasby from the Bass Coast Waste Engagement team said the cost of kerbside bin collection and public street bin maintenance will continue to be funded through the general waste charge.

“Council subsidises waste collection at public events, but not through the waste charge. A certain number of bins are provided free at public events,” said Ms Grasby.

Council staff arrange for contractors to supply and collect the bins at public events.

Budget drop-in sessions were conducted in Wonthaggi, Coronet Bay and Newhaven.

Attending the budget drop-in session held at Wonthaggi Town Hall Trevor Forge asked for an explanation of the rationale behind the budget structure.

Mr Forge welcomed the opportunity to attend the budget drop-in session and wanted to know why the budget was structured the way it is.

Mr Forge said he was trying to understand the thinking behind the budget and the origin of some of the decisions taken in the budget.

Council will vote on the final Bass Coast Shire 2026/27 budget on June 17.