South Gippsland Business Breakfast fosters new ideas

Business operators urged to control what they can

Despina Karatzias engages with her audience at the South Gippsland Business Breakfast.

EARLY birds enjoyed a delicious start to Thursday at the South Gippsland Business Breakfast at Space 47 in Leongatha, gaining insights on how to give their businesses a kick along, while also being encouraged to collaborate with suitable other business operators for mutual benefit.

South Gippsland Shire Council ran the event, attendees urged to chat to council’s economic development team.

“They’re here to support you, whether that’s through guidance, connecting you to the right resources or assisting with relevant training courses and workshops,” Deputy Mayor Brad Snell said.

Council’s Coordinator of Economic Development and Tourism Ken Fraser explained the value of the South Gippsland Business Breakfast.

“It’s about getting businesses to network, and a chance for people to take a pause and have a think about their business,” he said.

Mr Fraser remarked that Founder and operator of the Institute of Excellence, Despina Karatzias was chosen as the event’s speaker to offer insights for business operators on new things they can do in the current challenging circumstances.

Deputy Mayor Brad Snell and South Gippsland Shire Council’s Coordinator of Economic Development and Tourism Ken Fraser spoke of the importance of the South Gippsland Business Breakfast and business owners gaining valuable ideas in challenging times.

As well as keeping her audience engaged with stories from her involvement in tourism, particularly during her time with a hot air balloon business, Ms Karatzias gave people plenty to think about in relation to their own businesses.

That includes knowing where their business is at and where they want to go, including profit goals, and ensuring they are in charge of the controllable elements, rather than leaving those to chance.

Such elements include planning, updating your Google Business Profile, maximising your wellbeing so you are in the best shape to manage what needs to be done, and ensuring your business website is up to date and appealing.

Ms Karatzias encouraged business operators to be responsive, answer the phone if possible, otherwise ensure they return calls, and reply to emails.

She urged people to determine what makes their business different, finding their Unique Selling Proposition.

Keeping an email database that gives customers the opportunity to opt out is advised, as is providing relevant and interesting information to keep those receiving your messages engaged.

Given the current turbulence in the world and its economic impacts, breakfast attendees were no doubt grateful for any advice that helps increase the appeal of their businesses, that and the tasty brekky making the 7am start worthwhile.