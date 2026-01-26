Search for missing swimmer at Venus Bay continues

The search for 12-year-old boy, Danny, continues after he was last seen in the water at Venus Bay on Sunday, January 25.

POLICE continue the search for missing Taylors Hill boy Danny, who went missing while swimming at No 4 Beach, Venus Bay, on Sunday, January 25.

Danny was last seen in the water at approximately 11:30 am yesterday.

The search continued into the last light on Sunday evening and recommenced on Monday, January 26. Senior Sergeant Matt Wade at Wonthaggi Police Station was on the scene on Monday afternoon and confirmed that search teams will remain on-site through the afternoon and into last light as efforts to locate the young male continue.

Anyone who sees Danny, or has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Wonthaggi Police Station on (03) 5671 4100.