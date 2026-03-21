SGB dominates at Gippsland Championship

The Jewell Family Trophy for top female points went to SGB’s Miah Roberts and the Charles Ford Trophy for top male points went to Ashley Nicholes from Traralgon.

IT was a massive long weekend of competition for the South Gippsland Bass swimmers in Sale for the Gippsland Swimming Championship.



South Gippsland Bass (SGB) comprised 105 of the 422 swimmers competing, with their competitors ranging in age from seven to 52.



The competition was fierce to see who would be the number one club in the region.

Sale Swimming Club was the host, with East Gippsland, Traralgon, Moe, Morwell and Warragul swimming clubs also in attendance.



The Gippsland District, also known as D21, is the strongest region in rural Victoria and the meet is a great event for the youngsters of the region to rub shoulders with the experienced swimmers in their clubs and see them in action.



It is always a great celebration of the younger swimmers, some of whom were attending their first multi-day event.



The event is always a highlight for many, with a chance to celebrate the Long Course season and to see how far they have come since they first started racing in 50m pools last October.



It is also a great chance for many of the experienced swimmers to get some practice in before they head to the national championships on the Gold Coast in a month.



Competitors ranged in age from seven to 68 with the over-35 section as keenly contested as the 14s.



The competition was fierce to see who would be the number one club in the region, with Traralgon eventually taking the points over South Gippsland Bass, with Warragul third place.



Fourth was Sale, fifth East Gippsland, sixth Moe and seventh Morwell.

SGB swimmers did extremely well in the events, taking home a large number of medals, or top-eight finishes to earn points for their team.



At times there were several SGB swimmers on the podium.



Head coach Dylan, who is stepping back after 15 years to be an assistant coach at the club, was thrilled with his swimmers’ efforts.



Using his favourite motivational speech from Rocky on day three, he reminded them that there is no tomorrow and to give everything on the day.



“They really stepped up on day two and we were the highest points scoring team on the day.



This was the first time I’ve seen this happen in a very long time.



On day three they dug deep, gave their all and we came out with the highest female point score.



We just need to find a few more males and we can take home the championship.



We have a great group of enthusiastic junior swimmers who experienced their first Gippies and just had so much fun and for them to see our older swimmers come back because they love to be at Gippies, it really inspired them,” he said.



Nathan Foote, who is taking over as head coach, motivated swimmers with his stories of being here.



“Gippies was always my favourite.



I did it for years with such a small group and to see so many of you here, about five times the number I ever came with really motivates me as a coach.



I love seeing the passion so many of you have and the determination, even in the tough conditions on Sunday, was heartwarming to see.



I look forward to leading the club, building on what has been achieved into the future,” he said.



The club was happy to welcome back a number of older swimmers who had been on a gap year since finishing school and were keen to be involved again.



Several of the older swimmers were also honoured for competing in their 10th Gippies Championship: Josh, Rahni, Hugo, Neka, Lily and Hayden.



The Ash Delany trophy for highest points for the U14s went to Traralgon by half a point over Warragul.



Ken and Pat Hewat Trophy for total team scores: Traralgon Swimming Club.



Ashley Delaney Trophy for U14 team scores: Traralgon Swimming Club.



Charles Ford Trophy for top male points: Ashley Nicholes, Traralgon Swimming Club.



Jewell Family Trophy for top female points: Miah Roberts, SGB Swimming Club.

Brian Ford Relay Shield: Traralgon Swimming Club.



Alan Harlow Trophy for U14 Male top points: Hyekang Ka, Warragul Swimming Club.



Female top points: Emily Croatto, SGB Swimming Club.



Alan Godfrey Trophy for Encouragement (Boys): Casper Saik, EGWD Swimming Club.



Jane Mitchell Trophy for Encouragement (Girls): Ruby Demetrios, Traralgon Swimming Club.



Geoff Peterson Memorial Trophy for individual high points in the Gippsland Fixture (U14): Ruby Stagg, Moe Swimming Club.



Jeremy Saunders Trophy for Outstanding Achievement Outside of Gippsland in the past season by a swimmer over 14 years went to Ashley Nicholes of the Traralgon Swimming Club.



Noelle Brajkovic Trophy for Outstanding Achievement Outside of Gippsland in the past season by a swimmer 14 years and under went to Emily Croatto (SGB).



Emily had a great Country Championships where she medalled in every individual event she entered and broke Sienna Toohey’s 100m breaststroke event record.



Emily medalled in all three breaststroke distances at State Age.

South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club was well represented at the Gippsland Swimming Championship.

The recipients of the Alan Harlow Trophy were Hyekang Ka from Warragul and Emily Croatto from SGB.