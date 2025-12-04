SGB State Sprints Championships

SGBs Emily, Archie and Claudia celebrate their success.

IT was a big weekend of racing for the 51 South Gippsland Bass Swimmers competing at the 2025 Victorian State Sprints Championships in MSAC at Melbourne on the weekend of November 29 and 30.

The swimmers who qualified for the event raced 50m in each stroke on Saturday, with the ten fastest swimmers in each age group returning on Sunday for finals. They were cheered on from the stands, as well as supporters at home via the live feed.

The event drew 1700 swimmers from throughout the state competed at the event, including 137 Gippsland Swimmers.



The swimmers relished racing at MSAC against the top-level competition, in the 50m pool with the dive blocks, and many of them came away with PBs for the event, including some with times for State Long Course, Countries and National Championships in the coming months.

Team list: Madison Andreatta, Emma Barclay, Rebecca Barclay, Maximilian Brocklesby, Rex Brocklesby, Penelope Carruthers, Nyah Chapman, Gemma Cook, Zoe Cox, Claudia Croatto, Emily Croatto, Isabel Croatto, Molly Dettbarn, Billy Fisher, Maggie Fisher, Cormac Flynn, Jordan Gallicchio, Daisy Giliam-Rodda, Cayden Gunn, Joshua Hunt, Sienna Hunt, Levi Jarrett, Oliver Jarrett, Milli Kyle, Amalia Lofgren, Ava Lucas, Hannah Lucas, Ethan Lynch, Isabella Lynch, Rahni Matheson, Tayah Matheson, Sophie Mckenzie, Lacey McRae, Ruby McRae, Trinity O’Keefe, Brooklyn Packer, Mitchell Packer, Lachlan Paterson, Zoe Paterson, Josie Richer, Miah Robert, Georgia Rump, Jemma Rump, Jayden Saario, Zachary Sherar, Aidan Smyth, Archie Smyth, Darby Smyth, Jarrah Tagell, Kaela Welsh, Luke Wilson

The club also entered relay teams, leading the way with the most Para/Able-Bodied relay teams in the state, further highlighting the growth in the club's multi-class squad.

Mixed 12 and Under, Mixed 13–14 – 200 Free Relay, Mixed 15 and Over, Mixed Para and Able-Bodied 200 Free Relay.

Coach Dylan was really pleased with the results. “We have a big season of Championship racing ahead of us, so it was a great guide for the swimmers of where they are at the moment and an indication of where they are heading. It's such a great confidence boost for them to come along, get a PB and know that as they go through the season they should go from strength to strength.”

Coach Lorri was thrilled with her multiclass swimmers, who took home a number of medals as well as gained National qualifying times. "They have all done so well, so have my younger swimmers in the younger squads I work with - so many PBs".

Results:

Butterfly

11s: Tahlia Maccubbin Tr 3rd, Milli Kyle SGB 10th, Henry Arnup Tr 3rd, Hayden Rawson Tr 9th

12: Zachary Gray Sale 9th,

13: Archie Smyth SGB 3rd

14 : Xavier Gray Sale 4th,

15: Phoebe Balcombe Tr 3rd,

16: Claudia Croatto SGB 10th, Miah Roberts SGB em, Zayden Burton Tr 9th,

17: Jessica Whiting Tr 1st, Rahni Matheson SGB em

18: Ashley Nicholes Tr 4th, Sam Wells Tr 9th, Darcy Connell 5th, Olivia Baillie Tr 5th,

MC: Mackenzie Gibbs Sale 2nd, Gemma Cook SGB 3rd, Cerys Nicholson War, Zoe Cox SGB 5th,

Levi Jarrett SGB 3rd, Darby Smyth SGB 4th, Oliver Jarrett SGB 5th, Blake Warne Tr 6th, Lochie Bellion Tr 2nd,

Backstroke

11: Tahlia Maccubbin Tr em. Henry Arnup Tr 1st, Riley Bartlett Tr 10th

12: Zayden Vine Sale 6th

13: Emily Croatto SGB 9th, Leila Van Aswegen War em Archie Smyth SGB 1st

14 Xavier Gray Sale 8th, Rex Brocklesby SGB 10th

16: Miah Roberts SGB 2nd, Claudia Croatto SGB em, Zayden Burton Tr 7th, Brody Cargill Tr em

17: Zane Poxon Moe 6th, Zach Shearer SGB, Jessica Whiting Tr em.

18: Olivia Baillie Tr 1st, Emily Auteri Tr 7th, Ashley Nicholes Tr, 2nd Darcy Connell Tr 3rd, Sam Wells Tr 9th

MC Mackenzie Gibbs Sale 1st, Gemma Cook SGB 8th,, Cerys Nicholson War, Zoe Cox SGB 9th, Oliver Jarrett SGB 8th, Levi Jarrett SGB 2nd, Darby Smyth SGB 5th, Blake Warne Tr7th , Lockie Bellion Tr 3rd Luke Wilson SGB 6th,

Breaststroke

12 Lucas Wendt War 7th

13 Emily Croatto SGB 1st, Archie Smyth SGB em.

16: Claudia Croatto SGB 3rd, Billy Fisher SGB 10th, Cormac Flynn SGB em

17: Rahni Matheson SGB 4th,

18:Olivia Baillie Tr 5th, Ashley Nicholes Tr 2nd, Sam Wells Tr em,

19+: Sophie Mckenzie SGB 4th, Trinity O’Keefe, SGB em

MC Mackenzie Gibbs Sale 6th, Gemma Cook SGB 7th, Cerys Nicholson War, Zoe Cox SGB 8th,

Levi Jarrett SGB 1st, Darby Smyth SGB 5th, Blake Warne Tr 4th, Lockie Bellion, Tr Luke Wilson SGB 6th

Freestyle

11: Tahlia Maccubbin Tr 5th, Henry Arnup Tr 4th, Cayden Gunn SGB 7th, Hayden Rawson Tr 8th

12: Lucas Wendt War 10th

13: Archie Smyth SGB 1st

14: Xavier Gray Sale em

15: Phoebe Balcombe Tr 9th,

16: Claudia Croatto SGB 9th

17: Jessica Whiting Tr 3rd, Rahni Matheson SGB 6th

18: Emily Auteri Tr 4th, Olivia Baillie Tr 7th, Ashley Nicholes Tr 1st, Darcy Connell Tr 8th,

MC Mackenzie Gibbs Sale 3rd, Gemma Cook SGB 1st, Cerys Nicholson War, Zoe Cox SGB 8th,

Levi Jarrett SGB 2nd, Darby Smyth SGB 5th, Oliver Jarrett SGB 7th, Blake Warne Tr 8th, Lockie Bellion Tr 3rd, Luke Wilson SGB 6th

Relays

12s Traralgon 8th, 16th, SGB 12th, 25th and 26th

13-14 SGB 7th, 22nd, East Gippsland 19th, Tr 26th

15 and over Traralgon 4th and 14th,SGB 7th and 19th

Relays Para and Able Bodied

Traralgon 1st,

SGB 3rd, 4th, 5th