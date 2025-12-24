SGB swimmers compete at State championships

South Gippsland Bass Swimmers at the Mattioli Victorian Age LC championships at MSAC from December 10 to 15.

SOUTH Gippsland Bass swimmers have had an outstanding meet at the Mattioli Victorian Age LC championships at MSAC on December 10-15. The event was extremely busy with1380 competitors, with many swimmers coming from interstate and overseas, which really pushed the Gippsland swimmers to do their best.

Gippsland was represented by six of the region's clubs, with South Gippsland Bass the largest with 35, Traralgon 28, Warragul 24, East Gippsland 7, Sale 6 and Moe 4. Racing started on Wednesday with relays, with Moe excited to have their first relay team qualify to compete, highlighting the growth of the club.

The swimmers raced in the morning, with the top 10 swimmers coming back in the evening to compete in the finals, cheered on by teammates and friends in the stands, as well as at home via Kayo and the Swimming Victoria Facebook page.

Gippsland clubs performed extremely well in the point score rankings. Of the 57 clubs that scored points, South Gippsland Bass finished 11th, Traralgon 12th, Warragul 15th, and Sale 25th.

The coaches were happy with their swimmers' results over the meet.

Head Dylan was very happy to see his club's results. “It has been a tough few weeks for the club with the flu going through, but they have dug deep, and we have seen some outstanding efforts and results. They have learned there are ups and downs when competing, and you have to ride the waves, and it’s how you deal with it all that matters. To see the results, including the medals they earned, has just been wonderful.

For some of the swimmers, it is like swimming at Nationals; there are so many visitors in their section, they hardly know anyone in their heats.”

Lorri was thrilled to see her multi-class swimmers having success. “Our swimmers have competed at a number of big events like this and are just growing in confidence. To see all their smiles after their races is such a reward.”

Results

Age Champions:

Mackenzie Gibbs Sale

Levi Jarrett SGB

Gemma Cook SGB (13) 7th 50m backstroke, 1st 200m Freestyle, 5th 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 1st 50m Freestyle, 4th 200m IM

Zoe Cox SGB (12) 6th 50m breaststroke, 7th 100m Breaststroke, 6th 200m Freestyle, 10th 100m Freestyle, 10th 50m Freestyle

Claudia Croatto SGB (16) 1st 100m breaststroke, 2nd 50m breaststroke, 1st 200m Breaststroke

Emily Croatto SGB (13) 3rd 200m breaststroke, 1st 50m breaststroke, 5th 200m IM, 1st 100m breaststroke, 5th 200m Freestyle

Billy Fisher SGB (16) 9th 50m breaststroke

Sienna Hunt SGB (15) 5th 200m Butterfly

Levi Jarrett SGB (13) 1st 50m breaststroke, 1st 50m backstroke, 1st 400m Freestyle, 1st 100m Breaststroke, 1st 100m Backstroke, 1st 200m Freestyle, 1st 100m Freestyle, 1st 50m Butterfly, 1st 50m Freestyle

Rahni Matheson SGB (17) 4th 50m breaststroke

Miah Roberts SGB (16) 4th 100m Backstroke

Archie Smyth SGB (13) 1st 50 backstroke, 1st 100m backstroke, 1st 200m backstroke, 4th 200m IM, 2nd 50m Freestyle

Darby Smyth SGB (12) 2nd 100m butterfly, 2nd 50m backstroke, 2nd 100m Backstroke, 2nd 200m Freestyle, 4th 100m Freestyle, 4th 50m Freestyle

Luke Wilson SGB (14) 6th 50m backstroke, 4th 100m Backstroke, 6th 200m Freestyle, 6th 100m Freestyle, 6th 50m Freestyle

Age Champions:

Mackenzie Gibbs

Levi Jarrett

Gemma Cook SGB (13) 7th 50m backstroke, 1st 200m Freestyle, 5th 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 1st 50m Freestyle, 4th 200m IM

Zoe Cox SGB (12) 6th 50m breaststroke, 7th 100m Breaststroke, 6th 200m Freestyle, 10th 100m Freestyle, 10th 50m Freestyle

Claudia Croatto SGB (16) 1st 100m breaststroke, 2nd 50m breaststroke, 1st 200m Breaststroke

Emily Croatto SGB (13) 3rd 200m breaststroke, 1st 50m breaststroke, 5th 200m IM, 1st 100m breaststroke, 5th 200m Freestyle

Billy Fisher SGB (16) 9th 50m breaststroke

Sienna Hunt SGB (15) 5th 200m Butterfly

Levi Jarrett SGB (13) 1st 50m breaststroke, 1st 50m backstroke, 1st 400m Freestyle, 1st 100m Breaststroke, 1st 100m Backstroke, 1st 200m Freestyle, 1st 100m Freestyle, 1st 50m Butterfly, 1st 50m Freestyle

Rahni Matheson SGB (17) 4th 50m breaststroke

Miah Roberts SGB (16) 4th 100m Backstroke

Archie Smyth SGB (13) 1st 50 backstroke, 1st 100m backstroke, 1st 200m backstroke, 4th 200m IM, 2nd 50m Freestyle

Darby Smyth SGB (12) 2nd 100m butterfly, 2nd 50m backstroke, 2nd 100m Backstroke, 2nd 200m Freestyle, 4th 100m Freestyle, 4th 50m Freestyle

Luke Wilson SGB (14) 6th 50m backstroke, 4th 100m Backstroke, 6th 200m Freestyle, 6th 100m Freestyle, 6th 50m Freestyle.