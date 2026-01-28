SGTA Hot Shots shine on court at the Australian Open

Local future tennis stars enjoyed their recent experience at the Australian Open.

TWENTY South Gippsland Tennis Academy Hot Shots players from Leongatha, Korumburra and Foster enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience on Friday, January 23, taking part in the Australian Open’s Kids on Court program.

The group met at 8.30am for accreditation before making their way through Melbourne Park, stopping for group photos and an explanation of the exciting morning ahead.

The players were lucky to be allocated Court 7, where the Tennis Australia team sprang into action setting up mini nets and racquets ready for play.

Once on court, South Gippsland Tennis Academy head coaches Matthew Pocklington and Ricardo Iniesta had the group rallying, progressing into net play before moving on to serving, returning and rallying.

With absolutely perfect weather conditions, it was an unforgettable experience for players, coaches and parents alike.

One of the standout moments of the day came for Savannah Pocklington from Leongatha, who was given the special honour of performing the coin toss for the ladies’ doubles match featuring Emiliana Arango and Elsa Jacquemot against Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, a truly unique experience on the sport’s biggest stage.

After the on-court session, players and their families were able to spend the day at the Australian Open, with their accreditation including full ground pass access.

SGTA would like to sincerely thank Tennis Victoria and Tennis Australia for making this incredible opportunity available to regional players from South Gippsland.

At midday, coach Matthew Pocklington departed early to compete in the $7500 Ace Classic in Pakenham, where he also had the chance to see Australian star Destanee Aiava competing in the doubles event.

So many exciting activities happening with the SGTA crew.

If your child would like to be part of the SGTA Hot Shots crew and gain access to opportunities like this, lessons start from Monday, February 2.

Families are also encouraged to keep an eye out for Friday Night Hit and Sizzle, featuring fun Hot Shots activities, Cardio Tennis for adults, point-play competitions and a high-level singles competition.

To get involved, contact the SGTA team today at sgta.office@gmail.com