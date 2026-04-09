Shire welcomes $1.2 million upgrade for Newhaven reserve

Grayden Reserve at Newhaven will finally get a much-needed upgrade to facilities but the prospect of it being turned into a regional skatepark will be little more than a distant, unpleasant memory for the local community. See details:

The first stopping off point for many visitors to Phillip Island, Graydens Reserve is also an important place for the local community to gather and meet. It will now be upgraded via a $1.2 million project partly funded by the State Government and partly by the Bass Coast Shire Council.

BASS Coast Shire Council Mayor, Cr Rochelle Halstead has paid tribute to the community of Newhaven and the shire’s staff for playing a key role in getting $1.2 million for the upgrade of Graydens Reserve.

Speaking after news this week that the project will receive a grant of $500,000 from the State Government, matched by a $700,000 allocation from the shire, Cr Halstead said it was a wonderful outcome for the community.

“I just want to thank the community for the way they have engaged in what has been a long process to get what they want the area needs from this project,” said Cr Halstead.

“Together with the efforts of the shire staff, which has been considerable in working with the community and finally settling on the design, the whole process has been key to attracting this funding,” she said.

After the controversy surrounding a 2019 plan to turn Newhaven’s neighbourhood park into a regional skate facility and the loss of $650,000 Sport and Recreation Victoria grant, the Bass Coast Shire Council produced a new plan before fine-tuning it in consultation with the community.

A feature of the project will be to upgrade the aging playspace and include a unique entry-level skate facility, strategically located to service the local Newhaven community and replace the existing aging skate infrastructure. It is designed to be complimentary to other recreation in the park, without being a dominant feature.

Other features of a general upgrade include improved path connections, accessible bench seats and picnic tables, and a new toilet facility, with feature trees and the retention of the fence which acts as a safety barrier along Phillip Island Road.

“We want people of all ages and abilities to be able to continue to meet, connect and enjoy an improved space. This new space will be more accessible, catering better to the needs, diverse aspirations and age ranges of people who use it now and who will use it in the future. This initiative reflects Council’s commitment to creating a healthy community, enriching community spaces and fostering an environment where everyone can enjoy both active and passive recreation,” the shire said on its Engage Bass Coast website.

An 'entry-level' skatepark facility will be part of the upgrade for Graydens Reserve but it will complement existing recreation opportunities rather than dominate what is essentially a passive local reserve.

The Newhaven Residents Group has welcomed the news.

“That’s good to hear but we need to know exactly what work they are going to do now,” said a member of the Newhaven group, Jeannie, Chapman.

“There have been quite a few versions of the project so as long as the emphasis is on the passive enjoyment of the park and that it reflects its present use, then that will be good.”

Ms Chapman said it was important to be aware of how the park was used now.

“It’s one of the first stopping off points for people coming on to the island. They’ll pull up in their cars, use the toilet, go to the bakery or the shops, have a bit of a picnic, let the kids run around a bit and then they’re off again.

“We also have school groups using it as well.

“We also think it’s important that the design of the facilities is suitable for the disabled.”

Ms Chapman said the funding was good news and while some sports activities were welcome, they certainly didn’t want an international style skatepark or something else that would change the tenor of the reserve from being a place principally of passive rec recreation.