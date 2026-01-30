Shire's panel win: Says Korumburra senior cits zoning “inappropriate”

THE South Gippsland Shire Council has had a win in the hotly disputed case of the Korumburra Senior Citizens Clubrooms, at 14 Radovick Street Korumburra, after being given permission by Planning Panels Victoria to go ahead and rezone the site from Public Use Zone (PUZ) to Commercial Zone 1 (C1Z).

Representatives of the Korumburra Senior Citizens Club, including secretary Kris Crighton and Gilbert Kelly, say the centre should still be available for community use and reject any efforts being made by the council to dispose of the facility as “surplus to council’s requirements”.

However, in handing down its finding on January 12, 2026, the panel found that changing the zoning from Public Use to Commercial “does not preclude ongoing and continued use of the site for community purposes, as community uses are specifically contemplated by this zone”.

“Space for senior citizens is clearly an important issue for this community, and community facilities for the wellbeing of older persons is recognised in planning policy,” said panel chair Penelope Smith in her summary.

“The Panel considers that the action of rezoning this land to the C1Z does not of itself remove community facilities. Rather, the removal of the community facilities is a separate matter governed by different decisions and processes that could occur whether or not a rezoning occurs…

“The critical issue from the Panel’s perspective is whether there is adequate strategic justification for the C1Z. The Panel has concluded that there is, and that it is appropriate to rezone the land in the manner proposed.”

The Panel also noted Council’s submission “that the land at 14 Radovick Street is surplus to Council’s requirements, that the Senior Citizens have been offered appropriate alternative facilities in a space nearby” at the Korumburra Community Hub.

The home of the Korumburra Senior Citizens Club before they were evicted by Council two years ago.

However, members of the senior citizens have been adamant that the new hub is unsuitable for their needs and represents an accessibility problem due to its location on a steep hill.

An independent Planning Panel was convened following exhibition of Council’s Planning Scheme Amendment C133, which seeks to rezone part of 14 Radovick Street from Public Use Zone (PUZ) to Commercial Zone 1 (C1Z).

During the exhibition period, 42 submissions and one petition were received.

The main concerns raised by objectors related to retaining the land in the PUZ for public purposes and whether additional commercial land was needed in Korumburra.

In a statement about the Panel decision, council stressed “ownership of the land was not considered as this sits outside the Panel’s remit”.

The Panel addressed the dispute over ownership in a statement about “Limitations”.

“The Panel is aware that many submitters dispute Council’s authority to sell the land and the ownership of the land. Council has advised that these matters are before the Supreme Court. The Panel advised in its written Directions dated 7 November 2025, and in its opening remarks at the Hearing that the ownership and sale of land was not a matter before it. Submissions concerning Council’s rates policy are also outside the scope of the Panel.”

According to Council, dates for mediation have been proposed for mid-February but are not yet confirmed. It is their understanding that after mediation there will be a Directions hearing before a date for any subsequent Supreme Court hearing, should one be needed.

The council said in its statement that “the Planning Panel determined that, regardless of the land’s use or ownership, the PUZ is not the appropriate zone and recommended that “South Gippsland Planning Scheme Amendment C133 be adopted as exhibited.”

Council also noted that the Panel found that retaining the PUZ would not deliver a net community benefit, noting that “retaining an inappropriate zone that does not reflect the strategic policy for the land, does not facilitate any clear public land management purpose and may sterilise a key town centre site.”

South Gippsland Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey, a Strzelecki Ward Councillor representing Korumburra, was circumspect in his comments.

“There is strong community interest in this site, and we thank everyone who shared their views during the exhibition period. The independent Planning Panel has now provided its advice, and Council will consider the report in full at an upcoming meeting before determining the next steps.”

According to the Council statement, the Panel report will be considered by Council at the February Council Meeting.

The Panel report is available for viewing at: https://yoursay.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/amendment-c133sgip-radovick-street-korumburra

The planning panel’s report can also be viewed HERE