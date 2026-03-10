Something old, something new, something borrowed

1 st and 2 nd place in Fashions on the Field for Local Gentlemen at the Stony Creek Cup. They went to the Odgers and Carmichael families. B53_1026

THE TRADITION of a bride wearing something borrowed, something old and something new for good luck seems to have crossed over to fashions on the field.

Cup Day at Stony Creek was no exception with a big field of men, women and families dressed up in their finest racing attire sourced not only from local fashion boutiques but from Op Shops, family friends and the back of the wardrobe.

Families and groups lined up to be judged for Fashions on the Field as part of the glamour and excitement of Stony Creek Cup Day. B79_1026

Racegoers were complimented by judges on their fashion choices.

Prizes and bouquets were awarded in a number of categories, including Lady of the Day, Gentleman of the Day, Millinery of the Day, Best Dressed Teens, Littlies, Family, Group, Local Lady and Local Gentleman.

Fashions on the Field is always a highlight of Cup Day, according to MC Casey Bruce.

Dressed to impress on Cup Day at Stony Creek were Nationals MP for Eastern Victoria, Melina Bath and Liberal Member for Monash, Mary Aldred MP. B54_1026

The 2026 judges included Judy Stone, owner of Influence Clothing in Leongatha, Karlie Owen and Wendy Bezzina, all fashion experts with extensive experience in the fashion industry.

Outfits were evaluated on style and originality, with the judges looking for a unique and cohesive look in attire that was suitable for a daytime country racing event, as well as the contestant’s confidence and poise.

Local Ladies accepting their sashes for Fashions on the Field at the Stony Creek Cup. B56_1026

“It’s always a wonderful event,” said Ms Bruce

“I was very happy to see the quality of the fashions. High necks for the girls were popular, along with a lot of good deep colours such as purple, deep green and maroon.

For men, 3-piece suits were a winner with a neat, clean-cut shirt and hat.

“We’re still looking for hats on men,” noted Ms Bruce.

For youngsters, the judges were looking for age-appropriate clothing that was neat, clean, and tidy and looked kid-friendly.

“It’s a way of giving back to the local community that has shown such great support for the Stony Creek Racing Club,” said Ms Bruce.

“It’s all about unique style, originality, and meticulous attention to detail.”

Karlie Owen has been a passionate racegoer and Fashions on the Field enthusiast for many years, earning accolades such as Best Dressed Woman at the 2019 Caulfield Cup and runner-up at the 2022 Launceston Cup. Karlie has also secured multiple Fashions on the Field sashes locally and interstate. As the founder of Jettah and Till Design, Karlie has created custom and ready-to-wear headwear across Australia and internationally.

Entering Fashions on the Field at Stony Creek for the first time, it was a big day for the Carmichael family from Buffalo, winning Best Dressed Girl Under 14, Best Dressed Boy Under 14, Local Gentleman of the Day, Local Lady of the Day and Runner Up for Best Dressed Local Family. Congratulations and well done to everyone who entered Fashions on the Field at Stony Creek for 2026.