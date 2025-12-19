South Gippsland Australia Day award nominees have been announced

Citizens Of The Year

Frances Grylls – Welshpool

FRANCES Grylls has made a huge contribution to the South Gippsland community as a volunteer and passionate advocate for horticulture. In addition to raising three children and managing a farm with her husband, Frances’ warm personality, tireless work and ready acceptance of people have made her a highly respected member of the community.

Frances has been the secretary of the Welshpool and District Horticultural Society since 1985, assisting with 80 biannual Flower Shows. Her contribution has been critical in maintaining and advancing the group throughout the decades.

In 1999, Frances became the secretary of the Dahlia Society of Victoria, and she has won every award possible within the Society, including Life Membership. Her contribution was instrumental in updating the Dahlia Judging Standards.

Frances volunteers as a horticultural judge, sharing her vast plant-related knowledge across the country and mentoring others who have taken on the role.

Frances is a major advocate for South Gippsland as a destination for horticultural activities. Her efforts have brought the Dahlia Society of Victoria, the Australian Horticultural Judges Association and the Regional Gippsland Garden Group annual conferences to Welshpool.

Frances is a recipient of the Royal Horticultural Society’s highest honour, the John Pascoe Fawkner Gold Medal for Distinguished Service to Horticulture. She was nominated by a group of locals keen to celebrate her invaluable contribution to the gardening community in South Gippsland.

Frances has been a long-term member of the Welshpool Memorial Hall committee, available whenever needed to provide thoughtful and practical assistance. She helped organise the Sea-Change Festival at Port Welshpool and many gardening competitions.

The Port Welshpool and District Maritime Museum has benefited greatly from Frances’ dedication. She has volunteered at countless events, supported fellow volunteers and has played a key role in onboarding new members. Her extensive knowledge about South Gippsland and the museum’s history makes her an asset to the organisation.

Jean Jones – Tarwin Lower

JEAN Jones is a nominee who lives and breathes all things Tarwin Lower. She has a deep fondness and appreciation for her hometown and the people in it, and as a result, Jean takes enormous pride in the presentation and safety of Tarwin Lower. She is an active member of the Tarwin Action Group and a proud volunteer who dedicates much of her time to her local community.

Jean is always busy on her feet keeping Tarwin beautiful. She started with the Tarwin fishing platforms, obtaining the keys to the bins from the relevant authority to empty the rubbish. These bins often contained hooks, fishing lines and lures, which Jean stopped from overfilling into the Tarwin River.

If walking from platform to platform with just a bucket and bag was not enough, Jean also organised a massive cleanup along the riverbank. Afterwards, she lobbied Council to collect all the green waste that had been removed from the bank.

Jean then rallied volunteers to help clean up Fisher Reserve. They cleaned out the undergrowth and overgrowth, then planned a garden planting event, where she successfully secured support from Council to provide plants for the garden.

Not one to rest, Jean committed her time to ensuring proper care was taken to clean and upgrade the cenotaph. Resulting in lavender being planted and the cenotaph looking bright and welcoming for ANZAC and Remembrance Day.

Her commitment to the beautification of Tarwin Lower is incredible. Jean has been instrumental in organising planter boxes to go out the front of the local shops, and on a dry day, you can find Jean watering the colourful flowers and plants. She also successfully acquired grant funding to get festive decorations for the local storefronts.

No task is too difficult for Jean. Her constant efforts in keeping Tarwin Lower fresh, clean and tidy are greatly admired by her community. When she asks for help, no one can say no, nor would they want to, because she inspires everyone to believe they can make a difference in their little town on the south coast of Gippsland.

Rachael Ann Woodall – Mirboo North

RACHAEL Woodall is a loving mother, dedicated daughter, and committed member of the Mirboo North community.

Playing an active role in her town, Rachael embodies community spirit and is always available to lend a helping hand – her dedication to her passions has been described as admirable.

The February 2024 storm brought heartache to Mirboo North and surrounding areas, but Rachael was there to help clean up and restore pride in her patch. Beyond the physical recovery, she made a special effort that year to ensure the Christmas trees were proudly decorated and visible. Sharing a message of joy, unity, and resilience when the community needed it most.

In addition to her clean-up efforts, Rachael contributes tirelessly to numerous community groups and committees. She is involved with the Walter J Tuck Reserve and supports local football and cricket clubs, often volunteering her time for her children’s sporting activities.

Her generosity extends to residents at Calvary Strzelecki House, where she delivers newspapers six days a week, brightening everyone’s mornings.

Rachael is described as a quiet achiever who enjoys helping people and offering support to everyone around her. Her mother, who nominated her, shared how Rachael has been a tremendous personal support, taking her to medical appointments and caring for her with unwavering love. No amount of thanks can truly measure the impact Rachael has on those she loves and the wider community.

What makes Rachael an incredible nominee for Citizen of the Year is not just the breadth of her contributions, but the heart behind them. She represents resilience, compassion, and selflessness. Rachael doesn’t seek recognition; she simply acts when others need her most.

Valerie (Val) Wilson – Bena

VALERIE, affectionately known as Val, is the epitome of community spirit ?– a dedicated volunteer whose tireless efforts have enriched the lives of countless people in Korumburra, Bena, and beyond.

A quiet achiever with an unwavering commitment to service, Val has spent decades giving her time, skills, and energy to a wide range of community groups, always working behind the scenes to make things happen.

Val’s journey of service began while raising five children on her family’s dairy farm. She actively supported her children’s schools through fundraising, catering, and advocating for facility upgrades, often stepping into leadership roles when needed. Her involvement extended to the Bena Tennis Club, where she not only played but mentored and coached junior players, fostering a love of sport and teamwork.

Today, Val continues to make an extraordinary impact through multiple roles:

• Korumburra Uniting Church treasurer for over 20 years, managing finances and coordinating catering for countless events.

• Korumburra Croquet Club president, now in her third term after serving as treasurer for three years.

• Korumburra Lions Club Membership Chairperson, contributing to fundraising and catering for more than 30 years.

• Carinya Lodge Aged Care Auxiliary member for 16 years, regularly visiting residents and supporting their wellbeing.

• Bena Hall Committee member for over 30 years, helping maintain and improve this much-loved community space.

• Agriculture and Pastoral Society Ladies Auxiliary for more than two decades, and still assisting with catering at annual events after 25 years.

Val’s exceptional organisational skills, reliability, and strong work ethic make her an invaluable asset to every group she serves. Her catering for community events, large or small, is renowned for its quality. She approaches every task with meticulous planning and a commitment to excellence, ensuring events run smoothly and successfully.

Beyond her practical contributions, Val is a natural mentor who encourages others to step into roles that suit their strengths, offering guidance and support along the way. Val’s caring and compassionate nature shines through in everything she does.

Young Citizen of the Year

Erica Begg – Leongatha

ERICA is an outstanding nominee who has made a remarkable contribution to South Gippsland through her volunteering efforts.

Erica has shown significant dedication and leadership as a Girl Guide since joining at just eight years old. She achieved the Baden-Powell award, which is the highest award for girls aged under 14 years, undertaking the required community service by assisting with ANZAC Day and Australia Day events, as well as numerous charity-fundraising campaigns such as Clean Up Australia, World's Biggest Morning Tea, RSPCA Cup Cake Day and more!

Her excellent organisational skills, kind and responsible behaviour, and dedication to her community have made her an excellent role model for younger guides.

Erica has been an enthusiastic member of the South Gippsland Shire Youth Council since 2023, fuelled by her passion for enriching the lives of other local young people. Erica worked hard to help deliver the highly successful Mirboo North Youth Disco and was part of the 2025 Youth Parliament Program team, displaying her leadership qualities by supporting her team members and building relationships during the program.

Erica has also been volunteering her time with the Inverloch and District Lions Club at their monthly market stall since she was fifteen years old. Her can-do attitude and friendly demeanour were noticed by a neighbouring market stallholder, and it was not long before she was helping at other stalls! In addition, Erica has been assisting her grandfather with the trustworthy task of collecting money from stallholders at other community markets.

Erica’s passion for her community and her willingness to help others are evident to everyone she meets. Her approachable nature, professionalism, and collaborative spirit make her a joy to work with, earning respect and admiration from colleagues and community members.

Rhiannon Rawlins – Korumburra

RHIANNON Rawlins has shown remarkable leadership within Korumburra Secondary College and the local community. Her ability to inspire people to work together has resulted in successful initiatives that have benefited her peers and South Gippsland residents.

As part of the Rural Youth Ambassadors program, Rhiannon developed a Student Run Council at her school and has been able to unite and amplify student voices. Rhiannon’s ability to gain trust across year levels and her excellent chairperson skills have resulted in strong participation in the group, meaning it will continue after her participation concludes.

Rhiannon is a strong advocate for student wellbeing and students having ownership over their learning. Her advocacy was instrumental in the installation of the College’s new CrossFit Stations, ensuring that student voice directly influenced the design and purpose of this project.

Rhiannon’s leadership has extended beyond the school gates. Through her Vocational Major Project, she established a meaningful connection between elderly residents in our community and Year 12 students, fostering intergenerational understanding and shared learning. Rhiannon initiated a Meals on Wheels program that connected students with local elderly residents. The program supported local seniors to live independently, and it gave students a broader perspective and appreciation for their elders. She delivered meals regularly throughout 2022 and 2023, before handing the project on to a new group of students who were able to continue her valuable work.

Rhiannon is the first non-school captain to be invited to join the School Council at Korumburra Secondary College. Her thoughtful insights have been noted by other Council members and have led to decision-making that better reflects students’ needs and views.

One of the key markers of Rhiannon’s leadership is her ability to gain community buy-in and set up processes that allow projects to continue when she is no longer involved. This shows a remarkable capacity to plan for the future and drive collective action towards a common goal.

Community Event of the Year

2025 South Gippsland Garlic Festival

IN 2025, Korumburra took up the opportunity to host the South Gippsland Garlic Festival at its showgrounds. On Saturday, March 8, the festival saw over 4800 patrons come through the gates, with 30 per cent of the attendees being from outside Gippsland.

The Garlic Festival brought together growers, chefs, food lovers, and the community to celebrate the humble garlic bulb. There were over 90 stalls packed into the showgrounds, with food vendors offering artisan garlic-themed dishes and meals highlighting the diversity and quality of local produce.

At the centre of the event was the Garlic Festival Kitchen, where local chefs gave cooking demonstrations for a variety of garlic-related dishes. The Festival Bar also gave local drink producers the opportunity to have their product sampled by the wider community. The rest of Korumburra’s food and hospitality sector also took part in the festivities, offering their own garlic spin on their traditional offerings.

The interest in the event resulted in a significant economic boost for Korumburra, with local purchase activity increased by 116 per cent over the weekend – especially in the businesses alongside Commercial Street.

The South Gippsland Garlic Festival proudly gave back to the community groups that played a vital role in making the event a success, donating a total of $6000 across several local organisations.

Thanks to its overwhelming success, Korumburra is already looking forward to welcoming the 2026 South Gippsland Garlic Festival, promising another opportunity to celebrate local produce, foster community spirit, and boost the regional economy.

Korumburra Swap Meet

JANUARY 12, 2025, marked a huge milestone for the South Gippsland Auto Club in celebrating their 40th Korumburra Swap Meet. The Club welcomed over 3000 car enthusiasts and collectors through the gates of the Korumburra Showgrounds for what was truly a remarkable day.

With just over 300 stalls and an extensive display of vintage cars, trucks, and bikes, the Swap Meet offered something for everyone. From rare automotive parts and tools to unique memorabilia and collectibles.

Every year, the Swap Meet raises funds for a charity of choice, and this year’s event proudly directed proceeds toward ovarian cancer research – a cause well worth it. Beyond its charitable impact, the event delivered a significant boost to the local economy. Cafes and shops benefited from trade as visitors travelled from across Victoria and interstate, turning the Swap Meet into a weekend experience. Local businesses showcased their products in the 300-plus stalls, reinforcing the strength and diversity of South Gippsland’s economy.

The success of this milestone event highlighted the dedication of the South Gippsland Auto Club and its volunteers, whose tireless efforts ensured everything ran smoothly. From early morning setups to coordinating traffic and welcoming guests, their commitment was evident at every turn.

Overall, it was a fantastic day for organisers, stallholders, and attendees. The overwhelming success of this 40th anniversary celebration has everyone asking the same question: “When’s the next one?”

Loch Food and Wine Festival

THE Loch Food and Wine Festival is a much-loved annual event that draws thousands of visitors to the charming village of Loch. Now in its 17th year, the festival shines a spotlight on local producers and artisans, celebrating some of the region’s finest food, wine, spirits, and craft beer.

Beyond showcasing Gippsland’s exceptional produce, the festival plays a vital role in supporting the local community. Each year, generous donations are directed back into schools, community groups, and local organisations. In 2025, contributions included:

• Loch Primary School – Playground Equipment: $4300

• Loch Historical Group – 150th Celebrations: $1000

• Loch Village Hub – Generator, Audio Visual and Air Conditioning: $9800

• Loch Preschool – Sensory Garden: $3000

• Festival Activities – $3000

In addition to these donations, the festival delivers a significant economic boost. It promotes local retail, accommodation, and hospitality venues throughout the long weekend.

This year, the event also encouraged increased visitation to the Korumburra Southern Lights Festival, resulting in longer stays and greater regional spend.

Originally created to attract visitors during the quieter winter months, the Loch Food and Wine Festival has grown into a major drawcard, welcoming more than 3000 attendees annually.

The festival is entirely volunteer-run, with countless hours of time, energy, and creativity contributed by passionate locals. Their dedication ensures the event remains a resounding success year after year.

Meeniyan Area Community Shop – A Million Reasons to Celebrate

THE Meeniyan Area Community Shop is more than a well-known establishment; it’s a cornerstone of community spirit and sustainability. For 17 years, this volunteer-driven op shop has combined style with purpose, creating a space where pre-loved goods find new homes and funds flow back into local projects.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2025, the Meeniyan Community Shop reached an extraordinary milestone: injecting $1 million into the local community. The achievement was marked with a modest celebration – cuppas, cake, and over 100 past and present volunteers dropping in throughout the afternoon to share in the pride of what they’ve built together.

This success is a testament to the tireless hours donated by volunteers who have kept the shop thriving year after year. Their efforts have supported a wide range of local organisations including Meeniyan Preschool, Primary School, Golf and Bowls Clubs, Football Club, Recreation Reserve, Progress Association Mural Project, Community Cupboard, CFA brigades, Community Garden, CWA, Historical Society, Men’s Shed, Youth Hall, St Andrews Church, Dumbalk Progress Association, Grassy Spur Pool, MDU Cricket Club, and Stony Creek Football Club.

Many of these groups received regular donations, while others benefited from substantial contributions that enabled vital improvements – upgraded facilities, new equipment, enhanced safety measures, and community programs that otherwise might never have happened.

The milestone and celebration are a shining example of what the community can accomplish when people come together with a shared purpose. The Meeniyan Area Community Shop has proven that sustainability and generosity go hand in hand, and its impact will be felt for generations to come.

Prom Coast U3A Seniors Morning Tea Festival

SENIORS Festival 2025 saw U3A Prom Coast host a morning tea and concert for South Gippsland Seniors. Over 250 seniors attended, many being bused in from surrounding towns such as Yarram, Venus Bay, Leongatha and Korumburra to the Foster War Memorial Arts Centre.

Attendees were treated to a variety of free musical acts, with the U3A band playing a variety of songs for their audience. Everyone was encouraged to join in with the sing-alongs and dancing. Artistic expression was also on full display, with members showcasing their mosaics, watercolour and oil paintings.

Local secondary school students also took part in festivities, volunteering their time to serve morning tea, and lending a helping hand in the kitchen and backstage – you could even find some students joining in dancing.

The seniors' event provided an opportunity for our ageing community to have a day out and celebrate themselves. An opportunity that is normally inaccessible for many residents due to financial or physical reasons.

The morning tea also provided an opportunity for connection between many seniors, who were able to reconnect with others or forge new friendships. Many of the attendees were shocked by how much fun they had and why they hadn’t been doing this more often.

Overall, the event was a huge success and a great way to conclude Seniors Fest 2025. U3A hopes their seniors' celebration can become an annual event for seniors to connect every year.