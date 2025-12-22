South Gippsland Highway closed after fatality near overpass

South Gippsland Highway is closed in both directions after a fatal collision this afternoon.

Traffic is closed in both directions between the overpass and Kettles Road, with traffic heading to Korumburra and Leongatha urged to continue along the Bass Highway and traffic bound for Nyora, Loch and Poowong to divert via Lang Lang.

The road will be closed for a significant period of time as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au