IT'S BACK! Stunning debut for local footy and netball in 2026
Local football and netball was back over the Easter weekend and with the weather absolutely superb in the tourist towns of Inverloch and Cowes, massive holiday crowds turned out. See details and check out the 'Mark of the Year' contender by Dusties' Lochie Bambridge.
LOCAL football and netball was back in the West Gippsland league over the Easter weekend and with the weather absolutely superb in the tourist towns of Inverloch and Cowes, massive holiday crowds turned out despite concerns about the impact of the fuel crisis.
And the players really came to the party with stunning goals, hard hits and high-flying marks on the footy field and a thrilling finish on the netball court at Cowes where the home side's A Grade team came from behind to secure a thrilling, tenacious 54-49 victory.
Here (below) is just one example of some of the action on the bowling-green surface at Cowes where Warragul Industrials pulled away from the home side in the last quarter for a six-goal win, Final score: Warragul Industrials 14.7.91 to Phillip Island 8.5.53.
At Inverloch, where another bumper Easter weekend crowd ringed the boundary, and basked in the warm autumn sunshine around the netball courts, Inverloch-Kongwak started well in the main football match and didn't look back whereas IK's A Grade team came up against a fully-loaded Killy-Bass group which flexed its muscles with a decisive 70-28 win.
More to follow...