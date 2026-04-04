Keep your pets safe this Easter with simple precautions

Pet owners are urged to keep their animals safe this Easter with chocolate, hot cross buns and lilies among the household dangers.

BASS Coast and South Gippsland pet owners are being urged to map out a comprehensive Easter safety plan to keep their animals out of emergency veterinary wards.

Lort Smith Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr James McGregor said a five-point safety plan was essential, with local pet owners who need emergency veterinary advice over the Easter long weekend advised to contact their local veterinary clinic for after-hours arrangements.

Chocolate is highly toxic to dogs because they process theobromine and caffeine far more slowly than humans allowing toxic compounds to build up in their system.

Hot cross buns containing raisins and sultanas, xylitol-sweetened treats, alcohol and fatty table scraps should all be kept out of reach.

Even a small number of grapes or raisins can cause kidney failure in dogs.

Lilies are highly toxic to cats and should not be brought into the home while plastic Easter grass and small toys should be kept away from pets to prevent choking or intestinal blockages.

Dr McGregor said maintaining a predictable routine with regular feeding and walking times was crucial for reducing anxiety.

Providing a quiet safe zone away from celebrations would also help pets manage stress.

During Easter egg hunts pets should be kept in a separate safe area.

Owners should count the eggs before hiding them and ensure all are found afterwards.

“By planning for these hazards you can ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for your pets,” Dr McGregor said.

“We would also advise against surprising people with a bunny as a gift for Easter.

“All pets need to be loved and not an impulse gift for Easter.”

Pets should be microchipped and wearing ID tags in case they escape during celebrations.