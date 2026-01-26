South Gippsland welcomes new citizens on Australia Day

Some of the 16 new South Gippsland Australian citizens take their Oath.

AUSTRALIA Day started in style in Leongatha, with 16 South Gippslanders becoming official Aussies during a Citizenship Ceremony at McIndoe Park, an early start ensuring pleasant conditions before expected hot weather set in.

“It’s a great honour,” Miriam Bosse from Germany said after the event, having come to visit family in Albury in 2013 and meeting her future husband, moving to the Land Down Under in 2017.

While proud to be Australian, she has tried Vegemite for the first and only time.

Another of the new citizens Rita Khatri expressed delight at being Australian.

“I always wanted to be a citizen because I love this country so much,” she said, noting the friendly people, multicultural aspect and plentiful opportunities such as jobs.

Following the Citizenship Ceremony, local South Gippsland Young Citizen of the Year Erica Begg was acknowledged, having played a part in the flag raising ceremony conducted by a group of Leongatha Girl Guides and Scouts.

Proud Leongatha resident Glenn Wright OAM welcomed the new citizens, sharing with them some of the town’s history including the famous exploits of young local Lennie Gwyther and his horse Ginger Mick on their ride to Sydney for the opening of the Harbour Bridge.

The stirring sounds of singer Jen Holm and the South Gippsland Shire Brass Band captured the spirit of the occasion, attendees joining in the National Anthem and I am Australian.