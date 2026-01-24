Speed cubers set to return to Inverloch

Nicholas Allen Crow solves a Rubik’s Cube at last year’s Inverloch tournament.

INVERLOCH will once again become a hub of fast fingers, flying cubes and fierce focus when the World Cubing Association Speed Cubing Tournament returns on February 7-8 at the Inverloch Hub.

Now in its third year, the official two-day competition welcomes cubers of all ages, genders and experience levels, from first-time competitors to elite national contenders.

Spectators are welcome to attend for free, while competitors must register by January 30 to secure their place.



The 2026 tournament features the iconic 3x3 cube as the headline event, alongside Clock, blindfolded solving, pyraminx, skewb and megaminx, offering challenges for every solving style and skill level.



Last year’s event saw the Hub buzzing with rhythmic clicks, cheers and intense concentration as families, locals and visitors watched competitors ranging from primary school students to seasoned adult cubers.



The weekend made national headlines when Kyle Jones from Queensland broke the Australian Clock record with a lightning-fast 1.99 second solve, officially placing Inverloch on the Australian speed cubing map.



Among those returning is Gippsland local Michael Tripodi, current Oceanic Big Blind record holder, alongside Inverloch Speed Cubing Club founder Harvey Welsford, who began cubing at the local library in 2022 and now competes nationally.



“Speed cubing is fun, challenging and incredibly social,” Harvey said.



“Having official rankings makes it exciting, but the friendships and community are just as important.”



Parents and educators continue to praise speed cubing for building problem-solving skills, concentration, memory and fine motor coordination, all while offering a screen-free hobby that’s genuinely addictive.



Competitor registrations close January 30 at 11.59pm via the World Cubing Association website https://www.worldcubeassociation.org/competitions/DontInverlockUp2026/register.



For more information about the Inverloch Speed Cubing event, contact Speed Cubing Australia via https://www.speedingcubing.org.au.

Zayd Chaudry solved his cube blindfolded at the Speed Cubing Tournament in Inverloch last year.