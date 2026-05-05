State Budget confirms funding for Mirboo North fire station

She said it herself. In her Budget Speech to the Victorian Parliament on Tuesday, May 5, The Treasurer Jaclyn Symes made special mention of Mirboo North - they get a brand new CFA station, she said.

A pledge to build a new fire station at Mirboo North was confirmed by the State Treasurer herself, Jaclyn Symes, in Tuesday's budget speech.

SHE said it herself. In her Budget Speech to the Victorian Parliament on Tuesday, May 5, The Treasurer Jaclyn Symes made special mention of Mirboo North.

“Speaker, this Budget is not only about the big picture. It is also about the difference good governments can make locally. What our investment means, and how it is felt and seen in the towns, suburbs and communities people call home,” she said.

“It’s $4 million for Rochester’s pool, $19 million to open a Pakenham Community Hospital, a new school gym and classrooms in Thornbury and…

“A brand-new CFA station in Mirboo North.”

Ms Symes went on to say regional Victoria is one of the most bushfire prone areas in the world, so the budget was committing $100 million for new CFA tankers and pumpers.

“It also includes $26.2 million for CFA station builds, planning, land acquisition and upgrades at Lakes Entrance, Barongarook West, Charlton, Nar Nar Goon, Beveridge, Dereel, Mirboo North, Kingston, Woodvale and Yarrambat.

“And we’re funding more support clinicians for volunteers, improving training and protective gear.

“There’s also a $217 million investment to boost firefighting capability and preparedness.

“This includes the eyes-in-the-sky aviation firefighting fleet, forest firefighting vehicles, more planned burning and fuel management.

“Fire Rescue Victoria receives a $10 million boost to their existing rolling fleet replacement program for a new fireboat, heavy pumpers and ultra large pumpers.”

And as part of a pledge to keep Victorians safe, she claimed the State had the most police in Australia, Australia’s toughest bail laws and Australia’s only Violence Reduction Unit.

“We’ve made progress in the crime stats, with youth male offending down and bail refusals up, but there’s more work to do.

“This Budget invests in faster courts with a specialised, fast-tracked youth court list in the County Court.

“We’re also investing $33 million in Victoria’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU).

“Funding will go directly towards new programs that identify and disrupt youth crime patterns early.”