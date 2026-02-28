Stony Creek Cup all set for Labour Day weekend

Dylan Clark from the Inverloch-Kongwak Football Club representing Inverloch’s Esplanade Hotel taking the lead in the Stony Creek Publicans Day Footy Club Sprint. B67_0726

AHEAD of the 2026 Stony Creek Cup on March 8 Inverloch Sea Eagles forward Dylan Clark impressed racegoers at Publicans Day winning the inaugural Footy Club Sprint.

Showing the opposition a clean pair of heels Dylan sprinted to the line well ahead of his nearest rival claiming the coveted Footy Club Sprint for Inverloch’s Esplanade Hotel.

Breathless after his 100m run down the home straight at Stony Creek Dylan was quick to acknowledge the strong field of runners in the field including Phillip Island mid-fielder Ben McDonald representing the San Remo Hotel, Korumburra-Bena’s forward pocket Jordan Grabham running for the Korumburra Top Pub, with Giants’ back flanker Zach Barrett participating for the Middle Pub, and Foster forward Jack Weston representing the Foster Pub.

The inaugural 100m sprint now promises to be a highlight of Publicans Day at Stony Creek. The Stony Creek Cup is back on Sunday March 8 as part of the Labour Day long weekend celebrations. For more information on Cup Day or to book a race-day package go to country.racing.com/stony-creek/calendar/stony-creek-cup