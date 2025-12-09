Stony Creek says thank you to Stephen Bradford

And they’re racing in the Thank You Stephen Bradford Handicap over 1600 metres at the Stony Creek Christmas Races. B49_4925

WHAT better way for a race club to farewell a long-serving committeeman and immediate past treasurer than to name the feature race for their first meeting of the year the Thank You Stephen Bradford Handicap.



And that’s exactly what the Stony Creek Racing Club did.



Perfect weather and an impressive line-up of trainers, including Anthony and Sam Freedman, Peter Moody and Ciaron Maher, with Carleen Hefel and Jason Maskiell among the top jockeys, the Stony Creek Christmas Races attracted a big crowd.



Pleased with acceptances for the day, Stony Creek Racing Club CEO and former jockey himself, Jason Benbow, said trainers and owners had come from throughout the state.



“We’re hoping for a thousand racegoers today,” Jason said.



“I’d like to be on the other side of the fence on a day like this.”



The Stony Creek Racing Club and its committee extended its deepest gratitude to Stephen Bradford for his unwavering dedication and tireless contributions to the club over the past few decades.



Jason Benbow said Stephen’s legacy at the Stony Creek Racing Club had been truly remarkable and the committee was grateful for the commitment he had shown throughout his time with them.



“As he transitions into the next chapter of his life, we wish him and his family all the very best. Thank you, Stephen, for everything.”



Stephen Bradford said the Stony Creek Racing Club was a wonderful club for South Gippsland and punched well above its weight.



“It has a very strong committee and membership,” he said.



Recalling COVID as one of the club’s biggest challenges, Mr Bradford said the new stalls and female jockey changerooms during his time as treasurer were great achievements.



“I love horse racing,” said Stephen.



With shares in four horses, Stephen is in no hurry to leave the racing industry just yet.