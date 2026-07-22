Strike action varies from school to school

Loch Primary School will be running classes for some year levels during Thursday’s teacher strike while providing supervision for those students in other grades who attend.

LOCAL government schools will again be impacted by teacher strike action tomorrow, Thursday July 23, after the State Government’s latest pay and conditions offer was narrowly rejected.

However, the extent of involvement varies from school to school, with parents needing to check for notifications about the situation for their children.

A parent confirmed that Bass Coast College in San Remo advised it will be running a supervised program, with the majority of teachers joining the strike.

Parents were asked to confirm whether their children will attend school on Thursday, with those who do to be supervised but with no classes running.

The college advised parents early in the week of possible action on Thursday and that they would know for sure by Tuesday, following that up with confirmation yesterday.

San Remo Primary School said that notification went out to families that will be impacted on Tuesday, with further notification on Wednesday morning going to all the school’s families.

While Sentinel-Times couldn’t obtain further details as to which year levels would be impacted by strike action, a parent said a previous strike affected a couple of grades.

At Loch Primary School, Prep classes and those for Grades 2 and 3 will run, while there will be supervision for those in other grades who attend, with school buses running, before school care operating as normal and after school care finishing at 5pm.

Parents of children at Inverloch Primary School and Kongwak Primary School were encouraged to keep their kids home on Thursday if possible, with no normal program for any grade levels but supervision provided for those who attend.

Leongatha Secondary College will also offer supervision, with no classes being held.