Strong competition at the PIBC Longboard Comp at Cat Bay

Luke Johnson - Open Men winner. Photo: Captured by Andrew Lidsey (@bunpix).

PHILLIP Island Boardriders Club held its third Longboard Competition at Cat Bay over the weekend and scored sensational conditions.

Longboard Director Nala Taylor made the call to start the contest later in the day to wait for the incoming tide, allowing the public to enjoy the bay in the morning and to join in the fun again after the event.

Competitors were judged on nose riding and rail surfing, use of the critical section of the wave, variety of manoeuvres, commitment and control, and overall footwork — essentially rewarding style, grace, and flow.

Rising surf talent Luke Johnson delivered a standout performance to claim victory in the Open Men’s Division, showing remarkable composure and executing critical nose rides throughout his heats.

His mastery on the front of the board also earned him the event’s Best Nose Ride Award, solidifying his status as an emerging competitor to watch.

In the Open Women’s Division, Nala Taylor impressed judges and spectators alike with her unwavering commitment and stylish “toes over the nose” riding. Her consistency and control carried her to a well-deserved win, further highlighting her as one of the division’s strongest competitors.

Mark Letts secured the top spot in the Style Masters Division, expertly picking off the long lefts and riding them all the way to shore.

The respected Best Cut Back Award went to its newest recipient, Timmi Ungar.

When asked how it felt to make the final, Zev Landes said, “With such fierce competition in the men’s draw, it feels incredible to make the podium in such spectacular conditions.”

All competitors showcased exceptional community spirit, skill, determination and sportsmanship, contributing to a memorable and highly competitive day of surfing.

Nala Taylor - Open Women winner. Photo: Captured by Hannah Mo (@saltysnaps_photography)

Competition Results

Open Men:

1. Luke Johnson (17.50)

2. Timmy Ungar (9.63)

3. Zev Landes (8.17)

Open Women:

1. Nala Taylor (11.83)

2. Jacquie Chambers (8.77)

3. Lucy Camenzuli (7.50)

Style Masters:

1. Mark Letts (13.36)

2. Andrew Lidsey (13.00)

3. Tim Corney (7.40)